Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,616 in the last 365 days.

argenx Management to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ --

April 28, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Kempen Life Sciences Conference – 2021 Thematic Virtual Series. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
  • BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan. For more information, visit https://www.argenx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

argenx Management to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.