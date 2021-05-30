Paid To Die: The Exploits Of A Rock & Roll Bodyguard

Paid To Die Novel - The Exploits Of A Rock & Roll Bodyguard Dwayne Warner, a bouncer in some of the toughest biker bars in Los Angeles County

On May 30, Paid To Die, the Rock & Roll Bodyguard novel, along with the release of the single Paid To Die, by The Tooners will be released for the first time.

The book reads like a premium cable TV mini-series and The Tooners’ song is a good theme song for it.” — The Rock & Roll Rehab Blog