Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Hosting Free Online Summer Coding Camps for Kids
Connecting with Code camps will introduce K-3rd grade kids to Scratch game design (June 21-25) and grades 4-8 to advanced Scratch game design (June 28-July 2).
TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting free online Connecting with Code computer programming camps this summer for youths wanting to have fun while learning about computing, robotics and creating their own games.
A course June 21-25 will introduce Scratch game design to children in kindergarten through third grade. An advanced Scratch game design course June 28 to July 2 is for children in grades 4-8.
Session participants will receive emails with daily instructional videos created by professors at the nation’s top-ranked undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics college. They also will receive Scratch software and Code.org materials along with having the opportunity to receive help through Zoom meetings with Rose-Hulman student mentors.
“Each day we will showcase a new game that we build together in a video and we’ll give kids an assignment for additional features they can add. It’s a great way to start coding,” says camp organizer David Fisher, professor of computer science, software engineering and mechanical engineering.
Join in the fun at https://connectingwithcode.org.
Rose-Hulman’s camps are part of the national Connecting with Code program that strives to get young people excited about code and connecting them with online programming resources. This is the second year that instruction has been online. More than 4,500 children participated in last year’s camp activities.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu
