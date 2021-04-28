FLAG UPDATE: US and NC Flags to Return to Full-Mast Sunrise April 28, 2021

Services for former US Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale will be held September 2021. All US and NC flags are to return to full mast upon sunrise on April 28, 2021.

Mondale was the 42nd Vice President of the United States serving from 1977 to 1981 under President Jimmy Carter. Originally from Ceylon, Minnesota, Mondale served in the US Army during the Korean War. He also served as the Attorney General of Minnesota before becoming a US Senator for his home state from 1964 to 1976. In tribute to his life and works, all US and NC flags were lowered to half staff in his honor.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###