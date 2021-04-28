A Gaming Texan: Chris Conley, an NFL wide receiver for the Houston Texans, visited The Gamer Hour last night

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), hosted Chris Conley, an NFL wide receiver for the Houston Texans, last night. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. Show highlights include Chris Conley featuring his gaming skills in “Apex Legends,” and discussing how he turns to gaming to escape NFL stress.

Show highlights include Conley featuring his gaming skills in “Apex Legends,” and discussing how he turns to gaming to escape NFL stress

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming and films have had a profound influence on Chris Conley since childhood.In fact, Conley is such a “Star Wars” enthusiast he actually wrote, directed, and starred in a Star Wars fan-film “Retribution” while attending the University of Georgia. Since then, he has released a number of other short films on his YouTube account as FlightConley.When he’s not catching passes as an NFL wide receiver, Conley, who has joined the Houston Texans for the upcoming season, also roams the virtual worlds of his favorite video games, “Apex Legends” and Call of Duty.”Conley visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night for an intriguing interview and gaming action with executive producer Travis Cochran.Some of the topics covered in Cochran’s interview with Conley include:• how he’s looking forward to playing in the Houston Texans’ indoor facility,• how his move to Houston is going and how he will have to leave behind his large PC gaming rigs back home in Atlanta,• how he learned during the Covid quarantine to build his high-quality PC gaming rigs and why he named them after Marvel characters Black Pantherand Killmonger,• how long it took him to build his gaming rigs and what his set up features,• his love of traveling and surfing and his recent trip to Guatemala,• how he turns to gaming to escape the stress of playing in the NFL,• why he enjoys reading screenplays online and his aspiration to become a filmmaker once his playing days are over,• his favorite filmmaker and film,• his preference – Marvel or DC Comics,• how he became a comic book enthusiast during his youth from reading his father’s collection,• why he thinks “Titanfall 2” is his greatest gaming experience,• how he preferred real-time strategy games growing up including his favorite, “The Battle for Middle Earth 2”,• what type of video game he would create,• and how he trained to jump so high.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Conley and Cochran team up in “Apex Legends.” Don’t miss all the humorous and gaming fun.Conley and Cochran also weigh in with informative game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on April 27, here: https://youtu.be/ymYU8PkjYNA ).You could say Conley’s leap to the NFL was an impressive one. Conley, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful college career at the University of Georgia, still holds the NFL Combine record for the highest vertical leap of 45 inches.The 28-year-old Conley signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans for the 2021 season following two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.He has emerged as a solid veteran receiver at the NFL level. Conley averaged 23.4 yards per game with the Chiefs, followed by 40.2 yards per game with the Jaguars. Conley’s top pro season came in 2019 when he played all 16 games for the Jaguars, snagging 47 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to land somewhere between third and fifth on the WR depth chart for the Texans this season.Off the field, Conley is considering expanding his gaming horizons to include “Siege” and “Valorant” as well. Beyond his love of “Star Wars,” he also enjoys superhero films, citing Superman and DC Comics as his favorites, and he’s also a fan of the TV series, “Game of Thrones.”.You can follow Conley on IG: @_flight_, Twitter: @FlightConley, YouTube: @FlightConley and Twitch: Twitch.tv/FlightConley“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.The Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PST, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media including its popular Tik Tok page, ( https://www.tiktok.com/@gamerhourshow ).Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.Media Contact:George PappasConservaco/The Ignite Agency562 857-5680george@conservaco.com

The Gamer Hour show with Houston Texans’ wide receiver Chris Conley last night.