Centennial Bowl Overnight Ramp Closure April 29 in NW Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway ramp from 9 p.m., April 29, through 5 a.m., April 30, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is related to new flyover concrete work as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.