Evan Dombroski Featured in Article on Benefits of Taking Up Photography

Veteran photographer Evan Dombroski was recently featured in an article highlighting the top reasons why people should consider taking up photography.

In the feature article, the writer explains that he took the plunge into photography after hearing New York’s Evan Dombroski explain in a video why people like him – an amateur photographer – should give the craft a try. According to the article, taking up photography is an excellent move even for individuals who do not seek to become professionals, for multiple reasons.

For one, when people hone their photography skills, this can help them to capture better memories. After all, a high-resolution shot can provide even more valuable memories than an old grainy image can, according to Dombroski. He emphasizes that individuals who are not necessarily interested in taking photos for public viewing may still want to up their photography games for their loved ones’ and friends’ sake in the years ahead.

The article also explains that learning the art of photography can help people to look at their world differently. For instance, they may become more excited by natural scenery and thus gravitate to wildlife photography. In addition, they may notice that the hues around them look different in the wild. Meanwhile, individuals who prefer to take pictures of people might develop a greater appreciation for the variety of stories people tell from their facial expressions alone, according to Dombroski.

Yet another reason to take up photography is that it will suddenly become a passion project for many novice photographers – just as it did for Evan Dombroski. Newbies to the field may find that they enjoy learning how to use editing and filters to improve the looks of their photos, for example. Thus, during each shoot, they will find themselves creating true works of art that they can be proud of for years to come.