Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:39 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Romair McKnight, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).