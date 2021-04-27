OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE’S STATEMENT ON THE RETIREMENT OF SEN. KALANI ENGLISH

I had the privilege of working with Sen. English for about 14 years in the Hawai‘i State Senate. He has proven to be a dedicated public servant who has improved the quality of life for the people of Maui and across the state. Sen. English was also known as an Ambassador to the Pacific, using his advanced degrees in Pacific Island Studies to do what he could to help those in need in the broader Pacific. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I extend my deepest gratitude to Sen. English for his 25 years of service. Dawn and I wish him good health and the very best in all of his future endeavors. Sen. English will be greatly missed at the Hawai‘i State Capitol.

–Governor David Y. Ige