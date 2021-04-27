Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOV. IGE ORDERS FLAGS TO RETURN TO FULL-STAFF IMMEDIATELY

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at full-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately.

Flags have been flown at half-staff since April 20th in honor and remembrance of Vice President Walter Mondale.

 

###

