Pelosi Statement on President Biden Raising Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Biden signed an Executive Order requiring that federal contractors be paid a $15 minimum wage:

 

“President Biden’s Executive Order honors the bedrock promise that, in America, hard work deserves fair pay.  This important action will make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of Americans, many frontline and essential workers, as it takes a strong step closer to ensuring that every worker’s dignity and contributions are honored with a decent paycheck.

 

“As we celebrate this step, Congressional Democrats, working with President Biden, will continue our Fight for Fifteen to give 27 million workers a long-overdue raise.  The fifteen dollar federal minimum wage is a financial necessity for our families, an effective stimulus for our economy and a moral imperative for our country.  

 

“As we proudly approach 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration, Democrats are committed to taking further, effective action to honor the dignity of work and to Build Back Better our economy with justice, prosperity and opportunity for all.”

 

You just read:

