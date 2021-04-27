Pelosi Statement on President Biden Raising Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Biden signed an Executive Order requiring that federal contractors be paid a $15 minimum wage:

“President Biden’s Executive Order honors the bedrock promise that, in America, hard work deserves fair pay. This important action will make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of Americans, many frontline and essential workers, as it takes a strong step closer to ensuring that every worker’s dignity and contributions are honored with a decent paycheck.

“As we celebrate this step, Congressional Democrats, working with President Biden, will continue our Fight for Fifteen to give 27 million workers a long-overdue raise. The fifteen dollar federal minimum wage is a financial necessity for our families, an effective stimulus for our economy and a moral imperative for our country.

“As we proudly approach 100 days of the Biden-Harris Administration, Democrats are committed to taking further, effective action to honor the dignity of work and to Build Back Better our economy with justice, prosperity and opportunity for all.”

