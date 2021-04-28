$1.2 billion ASL interpretation market presents opportunity for consolidation
The market is regulated in order to guarantee that the deaf or hard of hearing population can expect to receive the same access to public life as hearing people”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market research firm Nimdzi Insights released "American Sign Language Interpreting — The Size and State of the Market," a flagship analysis of the second most in-demand language (after Spanish) in the largest interpreting and language services market in the world — the United States. The market is expected to reach up to $1.2 billion in 2021 and is extremely fragmented.
— Sarah Hickey, VP of Research, Nimdzi
Sarah Hickey, VP of Research at Nimdzi Insights says that "the market is regulated in order to guarantee that the deaf or hard of hearing population can expect to receive the same access to public life as hearing people." According to the Gallaudet Research Institute there are around one million functionally deaf people in the United States and 2 to 3 out of 1,000 children are born with detectable hearing loss in the country.
The report provides a detailed analysis of key trends, pricing, market size, and growth. This in-depth study covers key points such as Interpreter Service market revenue and technology trends, including Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Captioning, and the challenges of gloves, glasses and other gadgets.
Key players mentioned in the report include: Sorenson Community Interpreting, LanguageLine Solutions, ZVRS/Purple Communications, Deaf Access Solutions, Global VRS, Interpretek, Lifesigns, Masterword, TCS, Global VRS, Globo, Deaf Services Unlimited, InterpreterNow, Linguabee, Interpreters Unlimited, Partners Interpreting, Akorbi, Convo, ASL Communication.
About Nimdzi Insights LLC
Based in Seattle, Nimdzi Insights LLC is a market research and consulting firm focused on international markets, mergers and acquisitions, and global business development. For more information, visit: https://www.nimdzi.com/ or email info@nimdzi.com.
Nimdzi Insights
Nimdzi Insights LLC
+1 206 823 3177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Nimdzi Insights is an international research and consultancy firm with a focus on localization, language services, and language technology based in Seattle, WA.