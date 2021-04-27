Leavitt workforce training bill signed into law

OLYMPIA – A tax credit for businesses working with students in employment training programs was extended yesterday after Governor Jay Inslee signed HB 1033 into law. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), extends the Washington Customized Employment Training Program Business and Occupation tax credit to July 1, 2026. The program is used by businesses to increase job opportunities and expand employee skills by partnering with community and technical colleges.

During the public hearing, it was noted that the program was supporting existing businesses and that it was supported by the Workforce Board. Due to the high cost of training, this program helps employers remain competitive while building up workers skill sets and certificates.

“Small businesses are looking for stability right now and extending this tax credit not only provides that stability for employers, but it also shows employees that Washington is willing to invest in their workforce training. I am so proud to have given businesses and workers peace of mind that this program will continue and that professional development and improved workforce is a priority in our state,” said Leavitt.

