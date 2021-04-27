Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,600 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ivey Delivers 10th Anniversary Message for the April 27, 2011 Tornado Outbreak

Gov. Kay Ivey delivers a heartfelt message honoring the 10th anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak. A total of 62 tornadoes swept across Alabama that day, killing 254 people and injuring more than 2,200. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons & Hal Yeager)

You just read:

Gov. Ivey Delivers 10th Anniversary Message for the April 27, 2011 Tornado Outbreak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.