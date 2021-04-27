Gov. Kay Ivey delivers a heartfelt message honoring the 10th anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak. A total of 62 tornadoes swept across Alabama that day, killing 254 people and injuring more than 2,200. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons & Hal Yeager)
Gov. Ivey Delivers 10th Anniversary Message for the April 27, 2011 Tornado Outbreak
News Provided By
April 27, 2021, 22:17 GMT
