RYAH Group Inc. To Commence Trading on the CSE on May 4, 2021, Under Ticker Symbol ‘RYAH’

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Group Inc . (formerly Prime Blockchain Inc.) (the "Company" or "RYAH"), is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Subordinate Voting Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "RYAH" on May 4, 2021.

A listing statement, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, (the “Listing Statement”), has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be made available on the CSE’s website. The information regarding RYAH in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosure included in the Listing Statement.

The announcement follows the Company’s previously announced closing of a reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) with Potbotics Inc. (“Potbotics”). The Transaction was effected by way of a triangular merger between the Company (formerly Prime Blockchain, Inc.), Potbotics, and a wholly-owned Florida subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the laws of the State of Florida.

“This is another major step in our journey in transforming patient care through our remote, connected devices and data analytics, to help unearth breakthrough discoveries that will reshape our understanding of plant-based medicines, nutraceuticals and beyond. We continue to live our mission and vision of delivering cutting-edge innovation to advance digital care and to provide shareholder and consumer value in all of our products and services,” said Gregory Wagner , CEO of RYAH Group Inc.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a company operating out of New York, which, directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary RYAH Medtech Inc., is engaged in the development and commercialization of various innovative technology solutions (both software and hardware) for the plant-based medical industry. Since its formation, RYAH Group Inc. has been focused on leveraging its know-how in predictive analytics to pioneer products to be used within its suite of vertically-integrated technologies, to provide users with added control over their health and wellness. As an emerging company, RYAH Group, Inc. is striving to establish itself as a leader in delivering innovative, user-friendly IoT devices in the plant-based medical industry. By utilizing its know-how in fields such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, Potbotics is moving towards building a portfolio of vertically-integrated products that facilitate harmonized data collection throughout the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements about (i) the listing of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the CSE and the timing thereof, (ii) the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy, (iii) internal expectations of the Company, (iv) the continued availability of capital and financing, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Resulting Issuer. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, (ii) compliance with extensive government regulation and the costs associated with compliance, (iii) the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets, and (iv) risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Resulting Issuer and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, nor assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

