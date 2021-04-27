Pulmonx to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET.



Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease. The Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

