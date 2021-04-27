Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, compared to $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.82, compared to $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.0 million, compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to 29 basis points, compared to 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 65 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.
  • The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2021 was $89,000, compared to $141,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.42% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020.
  • The adjusted (non-GAAP) efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 65.76%, compared to 64.19% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69.10% for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.66% annualized, compared to 1.76% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.89% annualized for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $19.28 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $18.97 per share as of December 31, 2020 and $16.54 per share as of March 31, 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Through the first quarter of 2021 our local Texas markets continued to recover as the pace of business has started to accelerate, real estate volumes remained strong, and the price of oil continued to rise. We are seeing these improved trends in our customers’ demand for credit and expect loan growth to reaccelerate to a low single digit rate through 2021, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, before returning to mid-single digit growth in 2022 as we continue to expand in our metropolitan markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso. Importantly, we will remain disciplined and will not sacrifice our credit standards as we grow the Bank. This discipline has served us well during the COVID-19 pandemic, as can be seen in the credit metrics of our loan portfolio, as our active loan modifications declined to 2.1% of our loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2021 from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020. We remain confident in the credit quality of our loan portfolio and the reserves for loan losses that we have.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “We believe the Bank’s financial position is strong as we have remained disciplined on core expenses as our mortgage volumes have grown, maintained strong liquidity, and are implementing a thoughtful capital allocation strategy to ensure a steady return of capital to our shareholders. During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to repurchase shares under our $10 million share repurchase program and last week our board of directors authorized a 40% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share. We also remain committed to our employees, customers and the communities that we serve. Along these lines, we launched our first corporate sustainability report in February 2021 which outlines our commitment to a diverse workforce and board of directors, our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, and our ongoing support to our local communities through increasing employee and Bank engagement. We understand that this is a journey and are excited with the many ways ahead where we can make a positive impact.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.13% for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 5.07% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 5.76% for the first quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 36 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower loan rates and less purchase discount accretion, partially offset by additional fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP loans. Interest income decreased by $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates on loans, securities, and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by growth in average loans, principally from our origination of PPP loans. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $2.5 million in PPP related SBA fees. At March 31, 2021, there was $5.1 million of deferred fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by growth in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely due to growth in deposits and the issuance of $50 million in subordinated notes in September 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.3 million positive fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights and a decrease of $1.0 million in income from insurance activities, due to typical seasonality for insurance. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth of $10.1 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of an additional $219.5 million in mortgage loan originations and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of the Company’s mortgage servicing rights. This increase was partially offset by a gain on sale of securities of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $34.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of an increase of $1.2 million in personnel expense related to higher health insurance costs and a change to the lender incentive compensation plan. This increase was partially offset by the decrease of $331 thousand in marketing and business development expense after it had been elevated for the Company’s Permian Basin branches in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.5 million increase in personnel expense. This increase was predominantly related to an additional $3.0 million in commissions paid on the higher volume of mortgage loan originations and a rise of $1.0 million in salary and other personnel expenses to support mortgage activities. There was a reduction in other noninterest expenses of $658 thousand during the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to $331 thousand in data conversion expenses and $300 thousand in computer equipment purchased in connection with upgrading the equipment at branches acquired by the Company in November 2019 through the Company’s acquisition of West Texas State Bank as well as at existing branches incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.11 billion as of March 31, 2020. The $21.1 million increase during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of organic net growth of $46.5 million, partially offset by seasonal repayments of $25.4 million in agricultural operating loans. Additionally, there was a net increase of $3.5 million in PPP loans as the Company funded $77.6 million in new PPP loans, partially offset by payments of $74.1 million on PPP loans, during the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, loans held for investment increased $133.9 million from March 31, 2020, largely attributable to outstanding PPP loans of $173.5 million as of March 31, 2021, partially offset by the slower loan demand and accelerated repayments experienced during 2020.

Agricultural production loans were $80.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $105.9 million as of December 31, 2020 and $96.8 million as of March 31, 2020. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 is due to typical seasonal repayments on these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.16 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $2.67 billion as of March 31, 2020. Deposits increased $30.5 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2021 from December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, deposits increased $277.5 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in deposits since March 31, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $962.2 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $917.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and $740.9 million as of March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was an increase of $181.3 million, or 6.1%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 was an increase of $489.8 million, or 18.4%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their balances.

The Bank prepaid $50.0 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in March 2021 and there was no related prepayment fee.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only. As of March 31, 2021, total active loan modifications attributed to COVID-19 were $46.9 million, or 2.1% of the Company’s loan portfolio, down from $64.1 million, or 2.9% of the Company’s loan portfolio, at December 31, 2020. Approximately 95% of these active modified loans at March 31, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio.

The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2021 was $89 thousand compared to $141 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to the general improvement in the economy, a decline in the amount of loans that are actively under a modification, and a decrease in outstanding loan balances. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Bank’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 2.01% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 2.05% as of December 31, 2020 and 1.38% as of March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 2.18% as of March 31, 2021.

The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 0.42%, compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.28% at March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.25% for the first quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results today, April 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13718209. The replay will be available until May 11, 2021.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other future events. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition and market expansion opportunities, changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC, and other documents South Plains files with the SEC from time to time. South Plains urges readers of this press release to review the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the “Risk Factors” section of other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  (866) 771-3347
  investors@city.bank

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020
Selected Income Statement Data:                            
Interest income $ 32,982     $ 33,984     $ 34,503     $ 34,007     $ 35,737  
Interest expense   3,438       3,619       3,230       3,559       5,538  
Net interest income   29,544       30,365       31,273       30,448       30,199  
Provision for loan losses   89       141       6,062       13,133       6,234  
Noninterest income   26,500       26,172       31,660       24,896       18,875  
Noninterest expense   37,057       36,504       35,993       35,207       34,011  
Income tax expense   3,738       3,968       4,147       1,389       1,746  
Net income   15,160       15,924       16,731       5,615       7,083  
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Net earnings, basic   0.84       0.88       0.93       0.31       0.39  
Net earnings, diluted   0.82       0.87       0.92       0.31       0.38  
Cash dividends declared and paid   0.05       0.05       0.03       0.03       0.03  
Book value   20.75       20.47       19.52       18.64       18.10  
Tangible book value   19.28       18.97       18.00       17.06       16.54  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   18,069,186       18,053,467       18,059,174       18,061,705       18,043,105  
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive   18,511,120       18,366,129       18,256,161       18,224,630       18,461,922  
Shares outstanding at end of period   18,053,229       18,076,364       18,059,174       18,059,174       18,056,014  
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents   413,406       300,307       290,885       256,101       136,062  
Investment securities   777,208       803,087       726,329       730,674       734,791  
Total loans held for investment   2,242,676       2,221,583       2,288,234       2,331,716       2,108,805  
Allowance for loan losses   45,019       45,553       46,076       40,635       29,074  
Total assets   3,732,894       3,599,160       3,542,666       3,584,532       3,216,563  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,193,427       2,057,029       2,037,743       2,006,984       1,924,902  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   962,205       917,322       906,059       940,853       740,946  
Total deposits   3,155,632       2,974,351       2,943,802       2,947,837       2,665,848  
Borrowings   164,553       223,532       204,704       252,430       185,265  
Total stockholders’ equity   374,671       370,048       352,568       336,534       326,890  
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets   1.66%       1.76%       1.88%       0.64%       0.89%  
Return on average equity   16.51%       17.53%       19.32%       6.81%       9.00%  
Net interest margin (1)   3.52%       3.64%       3.82%       3.79%       4.13%  
Yield on loans   5.07%       5.10%       5.08%       5.06%       5.76%  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.41%       0.45%       0.50%       0.56%       0.91%  
Efficiency ratio   65.76%       64.19%       56.90%       63.28%       69.10%  
Summary Credit Quality Data:                            
Nonperforming loans   14,316       14,965       15,006       10,472       7,112  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   0.64%       0.67%       0.66%       0.45%       0.34%  
Other real estate owned   1,377       1,353       1,336       1,335       1,944  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.42%       0.45%       0.46%       0.33%       0.28%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment   2.01%       2.05%       2.01%       1.74%       1.38%  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.11%       0.11%       0.10%       0.27%       0.25%  
                                       


  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020
Capital Ratios:                            
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.04%       10.28%       9.95%       9.39%       10.16%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.39%       9.60%       9.25%       8.66%       9.37%  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets   13.23%       12.96%       12.49%       10.47%       11.24%  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   10.35%       10.24%       10.01%       9.60%       10.34%  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   19.24%       19.08%       18.67%       14.32%       15.23%  


(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income
Expense 		  Yield   Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income
Expense 		  Yield
Assets                                  
Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,163,114   $ 26,283     4.93 %   $ 2,167,015   $ 31,055     5.76 %
Loans - PPP   179,498     2,998     6.77 %     -     -     0.00 %
Debt securities - taxable   545,994     2,432     1.81 %     560,677     3,592     2.58 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   216,695     1,481     2.77 %     78,933     501     2.55 %
Other interest-bearing assets   330,233     100     0.12 %     151,133     734     1.95 %
                                   
Total interest-earning assets   3,435,534     33,294     3.93 %     2,957,758     35,882     4.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets   269,612                 250,659            
                                   
Total assets $ 3,705,146               $ 3,208,417            
                                   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                  
NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,807,963     1,104     0.25 %   $ 1,545,937     2,656     0.69 %
Time deposits   324,381     1,053     1.32 %     353,471     1,627     1.85 %
Short-term borrowings   25,022     4     0.06 %     30,744     93     1.22 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   74,444     35     0.19 %     96,209     357     1.49 %
Subordinated debt securities   75,635     1,019     5.46 %     26,472     404     6.14 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393     223     1.95 %     46,393     401     3.48 %
                                   
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,353,838     3,438     0.59 %     2,099,226     5,538     1.06 %
Demand deposits   935,345                 765,637            
Other liabilities   43,604                 27,152            
Stockholders’ equity   372,359                 316,402            
                                   
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,705,146               $ 3,208,417            
                                   
Net interest income       $ 29,856               $ 30,344      
Net interest margin (2)               3.52 %                 4.13 %


(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
           
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 65,204     $ 76,146  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   348,202       224,161  
Federal funds sold   -        
Investment securities   777,208       803,087  
Loans held for sale   125,792       111,477  
Loans held for investment   2,242,676       2,221,583  
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (45,019 )     (45,553 )
Net loans held for investment   2,197,657       2,176,030  
Premises and equipment, net   59,211       60,331  
Goodwill   19,508       19,508  
Intangible assets   7,140       7,562  
Other assets   132,972       120,858  
Total assets $ 3,732,894     $ 3,599,160  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities          
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 962,205     $ 917,322  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,193,427       2,057,029  
Total deposits   3,155,632       2,974,351  
Other borrowings   42,525       101,550  
Subordinated debt securities   75,635       75,589  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures   46,393       46,393  
Other liabilities   38,038       31,229  
Total liabilities   3,358,223       3,229,112  
Stockholders’ Equity          
Common stock   18,053       18,076  
Additional paid-in capital   140,633       141,112  
Retained earnings   203,777       189,521  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   12,208       21,339  
Total stockholders’ equity   374,671       370,048  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,732,894     $ 3,599,160  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2020
               
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $ 29,280     $ 31,015  
Other   3,702       4,722  
Total Interest income   32,982       35,737  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   2,157       4,283  
Subordinated debt securities   1,019       404  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures   223       401  
Other   39       450  
Total Interest expense   3,438       5,538  
Net interest income   29,544       30,199  
Provision for loan losses   89       6,234  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   29,455       23,965  
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposits   1,573       1,983  
Income from insurance activities   1,112       1,159  
Mortgage banking activities   18,816       8,753  
Bank card services and interchange fees   2,642       2,238  
Net gain on sale of securities   -       2,318  
Other   2,357       2,424  
Total Noninterest income   26,500       18,875  
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   24,318       20,810  
Net occupancy expense   3,565       3,600  
Professional services   1,573       1,572  
Marketing and development   568       768  
Other   7,033       7,261  
Total noninterest expense   37,057       34,011  
Income before income taxes   18,898       8,829  
Income tax expense   3,738       1,746  
Net income $ 15,160     $ 7,083  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
               
Loans:              
Commercial Real Estate $ 673,985     $ 663,344  
Commercial - Specialized   279,389       311,686  
Commercial - General   531,303       518,309  
Consumer:              
1-4 Family Residential   362,571       360,315  
Auto Loans   219,977       205,840  
Other Consumer   67,644       67,595  
Construction   107,807       94,494  
Total loans held for investment $ 2,242,676     $ 2,221,583  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
               
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 962,205     $ 917,322  
NOW & other transaction accounts   348,156       332,829  
MMDA & other savings   1,520,943       1,398,699  
Time deposits   324,328       325,501  
Total deposits $ 3,155,632     $ 2,974,351  
               

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of and for the quarter ended
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020
Efficiency ratio                            
Noninterest expense $ 37,057     $ 36,504     $ 35,993     $ 35,207     $ 34,011  
                             
Net interest income $ 29,544     $ 30,365     $ 31,273     $ 30,448     $ 30,199  
Tax equivalent yield adjustment   312       336       322       290       145  
Noninterest income   26,500       26,172       31,660       24,896       18,875  
Total income $ 56,356     $ 56,873     $ 63,255     $ 55,634     $ 49,219  
                             
Efficiency ratio   65.76%       64.19%       56.90%       63.28%       69.10%  
                             
Noninterest expense $ 37,057     $ 36,504     $ 35,993     $ 35,207     $ 34,011  
Less:  net loss on sale of securities   -       -       -       -       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 37,057     $ 36,504     $ 35,993     $ 35,207     $ 34,011  
                             
Total income $ 56,356     $ 56,873     $ 63,255     $ 55,634     $ 49,219  
Less:  net gain on sale of securities   -       -       -       -       (2,318 )
Adjusted total income $ 56,356     $ 56,873     $ 63,255     $ 55,634     $ 46,901  
                             
Adjusted efficiency ratio   65.76%       64.19%       56.90%       63.28%       72.52%  
                             
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                            
Net income $ 15,160     $ 15,924     $ 16,731     $ 5,615     $ 7,083  
Income tax expense   3,738       3,968       4,147       1,389       1,746  
Provision for loan losses   89       141       6,062       13,133       6,234  
                             
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,987     $ 20,033     $ 26,940     $ 20,137     $ 15,063  
                                       

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020
Tangible common equity                            
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 374,671     $ 370,048     $   352,568     $   336,534     $   326,890  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (26,648 )     (27,070 )       (27,502 )       (28,414 )       (28,181 )
                             
Tangible common equity $ 348,023     $ 342,978     $   325,066     $   308,120     $   298,709  
                             
Tangible assets                            
Total assets $ 3,732,894     $ 3,599,160     $   3,542,666     $   3,584,532     $   3,216,563  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (26,648 )     (27,070 )       (27,502 )       (28,414 )       (28,181 )
                             
Tangible assets $ 3,706,246     $ 3,572,090     $   3,515,164     $   3,556,118     $   3,188,382  
                             
Shares outstanding   18,053,229       18,076,364         18,059,174         18,059,174         18,056,014  
                             
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.04%       10.28%         9.95%         9.39%         10.16%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.39%       9.60%         9.25%         8.66%         9.37%  
Book value per share $ 20.75     $ 20.47     $   19.52     $   18.64     $   18.10  
Tangible book value per share $ 19.28     $ 18.97     $   18.00     $   17.06     $   16.54  

