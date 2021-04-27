GSB Architects Designing Film Studios on Both East and West Coasts
Firm’s Chief Operating Officer attributes new projects to the push for economic rebound and pent up demand for content production
With the demand for content production and studios solidly booked all over the country, GSB has the proven track record to ensure our client’s studios are better positioned to respond to market needs.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSB Architects, an award winning architectural and interior design firm, is proud to announce the addition of two new film studio projects to its slate of work. One studio is on the East Coast, PAM Studios Rome (GA), and the other on the West Coast, Grandave Studios Banning (CA). Led by Maria Guerra-Stoll, the Hispanic-female owned firm provides exceptional services to public and private sectors both domestically and internationally and specializes in serving the entertainment industry.
— GSB’s COO William Barker
“As the television and film industry is active again within the latest CDC guidelines, economic development organizations see entertainment as a way to put thousands of people back to work quickly,” said GSB’s COO William Barker. “Studios are hiring GSB Architects from coast to coast because they don’t want to put these important studio projects to chance. With the pent-up demand for content production and studios solidly booked all over the country, GSB has the proven track record to ensure our client’s studios are better positioned to respond to market needs.”
GSB has a strong history of studio design, having worked with Tyler Perry Studios and other related projects
With projects across the country currently in negotiations, GSB Architects is announcing two projects that are already in production:
PAM Studios – Rome (GA)
With a groundbreaking in early April, the PAM Studios - Rome project continues Georgia’s trend of one of the leading film locations in the country. The architectural plans from GSB are being used to repurpose a beautiful, historic building in downtown Rome to serve as PAM’s Northwest Georgia branch. There will be one sound stage and office space. The city of Rome serves as a natural backlot with its Southern Charm, mountain scenery and a historic downtown. The studios will be open for business in early Fall and are already booking studio time. https://www.pam-studios.com/
Grandave Studios at Banning (CA)
The studio is located 90 miles east of Los Angeles and would benefit from the new bill in the California legislature promoting diversity in TV & Film. The $200 million+ film studio will include corporate offices, a café, retail stores, 17 energy-efficient state-of-the-art sound stages (including three dome stages), a water tank, outdoor Brownstone filming facilities, corporate offices, production offices and more. https://www.grandavestudiosatbanning.com/
GSB Architects provides architectural services throughout the U.S. and overseas. To schedule an interview to learn more about GSB and its expertise in entertainment, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559. Or visit https://gsbarchitects.com/services.
# # #
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+17708252870 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn