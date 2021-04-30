Accident.com has now helped over 25,000 accident victims nationwide
Plaintiff support network provides help for individuals who have suffered from accidents.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Accident.com, an online resource that matches people involved in accidents with local attorneys to help protect their rights, announced that they have now helped over 25,000 victims nationwide. Over the last three years, victims of automotive accidents, workplace injuries, slip and fall incidents, and medical malpractice have found Accident.com to be an invaluable resource to help them protect their rights.
Accident.com is more than just a network of lawyers. It's an algorithm-driven web service that makes finding the right attorney easy. Accident victims can get assistance quickly by completing a brief questionnaire from any computer or device. The algorithm then uses the form to match victims up with a local attorney who fits their situation.
The attorney makes contact and provides a free consultation with no obligations or strings attached. They'll inform the victim of how much they believe their case is worth, the best course of action and practical next steps.
Accident.com started with the goal of ensuring that everyone has access to qualified legal advice. The company wanted to protect people from unfair insurance tactics. Over 25,000 cases later, that goal has become a lifeline for people who otherwise would have found it much harder to receive the information and assistance they deserved.
This milestone is important for anyone who has suffered or may suffer an accident. In today's climate, many victims doubt whether they should even file an accident claim in the first place. Every person served is one less individual who felt short-changed or dismissed.
Jack Chemtob
Accident.com
+1 917-746-1381
email us here