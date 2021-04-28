Innovative Aircraft Data Connectivity Provider, Avionica Appoints Ed Gorman to Vice President of Engineering
His engineering proficiency and experience are impressive and even more important, he is a true innovator”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica has announced the advancement & promotion of Ed Gorman to Vice President of Engineering from Director of Engineering. In his tenure with Avionica, Gorman has been instrumental in developing and launching new products and services for their global customers. In this role, Gorman will be responsible for spearheading the transformation of Avionica’s reliable and robust Hardware and Services seamless platform. The race to deliver rapid & secure
— Raul Segredo, Avionica CEO and Founder
data connections from aircraft to operator is growing.
Gorman brings over 20+ years of engineering expertise, of which eight were with Avionica. Prior to Avionica, Gorman spent four years as the Manager of Product Development for Allegiant Airlines where he integrated both QAR and EFB products and developed FOQA/MOQA software. “It’s important that we continue to develop successful products and service offerings for our customers. Avionica focuses on what our customers need which we will take from concept to reality,” said Gorman.
“We know that Ed will continue to lead our product roll out initiatives with precise detail and understanding of customer needs,” said Raul Segredo, CEO and Founder of Avionica. “His engineering proficiency and experience are impressive and even more important, he is a true innovator,” Segredo further added.
Since 1992, Avionica has delivered robust, reliable, innovative aviation products and services to diverse customers, including airlines, aircraft, engine and avionics manufacturers, maintenance facilities, regulatory agencies, safety boards, and militaries worldwide.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state of the art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
