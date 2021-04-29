Wade Honeycutt Joins Scofflaw Brewing Co. as Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scofflaw Brewing Company, one of the fastest growing craft breweries in the country, announces the addition of Wade Honeycutt as Chief Financial Officer. Wade will join the company immediately. In his role, Wade will oversee all financial activities for the company. He will report directly to CEO and co-founder Matt Shirah.
“Last year we [Scofflaw] saw depletions grow more than 40%. As growth continues in 2021, we are focused on identifying partners and forging the relationships required to meet ever increasing demand,” said Matt. “As we enter additional markets, we must continue to invest, especially in our people. Wade understands the financial issues created by the type of growth we have experienced as well as the opportunities we see. Wade can leverage his industry relationships to help take this company to the next level.”
Wade comes to Scofflaw with more than a decade of experience advising beverage brands across the globe. He has sourced and structured debt and equity transactions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. Most recently he has worked with well-known beer brands such as Dogfish Head, New Belgium, Stone, BrewDog, and Beavertown among others.
“I’m looking forward to joining Matt and the Scofflaw team on this incredible journey. Their recent success is virtually unparalleled. Scofflaw’s commitment to its people, community, and the industry created an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” added Wade.
“Wade’s transition to Scofflaw, along with some welcome 2020 organizational changes, have greatly improved our sales and marketing capabilities. The promotion of Matt Moore to Vice President of Sales has made our team much more effective and efficient,” said Matt Shirah. “We were also able to upgrade our packaging capabilities in September and we are well positioned for quality growth in the Georgia market.”
Scofflaw management has recently ventured into the spirits space, but has spent much of 2020 focusing on contributions to the community with non-profit partners like Bottleshare.org, The Giving Kitchen and Atlanta Family Meal. In South Carolina Scofflaw has made significant contributions to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. In Alabama Scofflaw has worked with KultureCity and the Alabama Hospitality and Restaurant Association. Shirah reports that Scofflaw has independently funded over $300,000 in initiatives directed at helping folks in the craft brewing and service industry.
About Scofflaw Brewing Co. – www.scofflawbeer.com
Co-founded by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman in 2016, the duo developed beers on a one-barrel system in the basement of the Atlanta home of Shirah’s mother-in-law. Scofflaw has since been named by BeerAdvocate, Paste Magazine, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing as one of the best new breweries in America. In 2019, Scofflaw’s Basement IPA was named best beer in Georgia by RateBeer. Follow Scofflaw on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ScofflawBrewing.
