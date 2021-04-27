Proactive news headlines including Unigold, American Resources, Loncor Resources and Falcon Goldcorp
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) provides review of first-quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the balance of 2021 click here
- Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) signs LOI with US investment fund to obtain up to US$17.5M in new financing click here
- Falcon GoldCorp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) (FRA:3FA) creates Falcon Gold LatamARG to manage operations in Argentina click here
- Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) touts development progress of coronavirus treatment MAN-19 and other therapies in letter to shareholders click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) introduces pro tennis star Venus Williams as its new ambassador click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) says Monument Peak Project results confirm significant copper, silver and gold mineralization click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) reports progress with its fly ash sampling program click here
- Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) ((TSE:EFR) engages top consultant to support development of rare earth separation at White Mesa Mill in Utah click here
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) files Orphan Drug Designation application with FDA for Psilocybin to treat moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) inks letter of intent to buy renewable natural gas producer, AirScience Technologies click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)says physicians at Mayo Clinic’s campus in Phoenix, Arizona have started using its PURE EP System in patient cases treating cardiac arrhythmias click here
- Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) lifts inferred open pit resource at Adumbi deposit by 44% click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) to buy US CBD product producer Green Roads in US$40M cash and stock deal click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) sees its new Complete Nutrition for Toddlers win quick market acceptance click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) to acquire Cryptobuddy trading signals platform for C$5M in stock click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) upsizes and closes a $6.645 million non-brokered private placement of unsecured non-convertible debenture units click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCMKTS:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) teams up with Vicinity Motor Corp to deploy its tech into next-generation electric buses click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF)launches direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions click here
- Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) to develop cloud-based remote technology platform for commercial bakery Baketree Inc click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) expects to end this year with seven producing royalties as it posts full year results click here
- Plurilock Security expands its patent portfolio by filing two US patents for continuous authentication click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) appoints industry professionals Bow and Leveille as technical advisors click here
- Unigold Inc (CVE:UGD) (OTCQX:UGDIF) (FRA:UGD1) considering Candelones oxide project as stand-alone operation following positive PEA click here
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) reports positive safety data in Cohort 2 of Phase 1 clinical study of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) launches 14-day preclinical trial of AME-1 to determine dosing for future long term study click here
