CEOWORLD Magazine Publishes Article on Business Advice from Yogis

The Coherence Effect from Armin Lear Press (November, 2020) Students at Maharishi International University studying Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis

"A Yogi in the Boardroom" Tells us What Yogis Know about Jobs We're Suited for and Even the Best Times for Meetings and Cozying Up to the Boss

This knowledge helps people gain insights about the jobs they will enjoy and be good at, and even the best times for certain meetings.” — Chris Clark, MD