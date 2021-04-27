The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Celebrates Spring and Summer with Unique Offerings
Relax and unwind in nature each weekend with a complimentary yoga class on The Houstonian's grand front lawn known as The Meadow.
The Houstonian offers five outdoor tennis courts and two padel courts for racquet sports enthusiasts to get their competitive spirits going.
Inspired by the beautiful spring and early summer weather in Houston, guests will experience delightful outdoor and culinary events at The Houstonian.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa brings spring and summer fun to life at its beautiful, wooded 27-acre property. Located in Houston's Galleria area, the hotel hopes to inspire guests to spend more time outdoors through a series of events and activities designed to take advantage of Houston's beautiful spring and early summer weather.
Beginning this spring, hotel guests can enjoy Yoga on The Meadow and Nature Hikes. Relax and unwind in nature each weekend with a complimentary yoga class on The Houstonian's grand front lawn known as The Meadow. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy fresh air and family time with complimentary Nature Hikes on Saturdays and Sundays; a morning led by a certified nature scout to explore plants, trees, animals, a butterfly garden, and indigenous nature found along the outdoor trail of The Houstonian property. Pair the hike with a delicious breakfast and kid-friendly nature craft at TRIBUTE restaurant for a memorable morning. Perfect Picnics - bountiful baskets on house-made goodies are offered for families and couples and can be enjoyed under the property’s lighted live oak tree on The Houstonian's beautiful Meadow, or Houston's iconic Memorial Park, just two minutes from the hotel. The picnics even include a blanket for the perfect outdoor fête!
Constantly innovating, The Houstonian makes working out safe and easy with the introduction of Outdoor Fitness Pods. The outdoor pods, located in the expansive, covered pool decks and tennis plaza areas, are equipped with weights, bands, jump ropes, BOSU, benches, cycles and more. Guests may not only take advantage of the beautiful outdoor spaces, but get in a great workout as well. The Houstonian offers five outdoor tennis courts and two padel courts for racquet sports enthusiasts to get their competitive spirits going. Each weekend, guests can enjoy complimentary open play for padel and the fast-growing sport, pickleball – a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
The Houstonian will also roll out a series of food-centric events to bring the season's wine and culinary offerings to life. The lineup will begin with a Stag's Leap Wine Dinner in the historic Manor House estate on May 20. Guests will enjoy an evening of exquisite food and wine featuring a four-course dinner by executive chef Neal Cox paired with sommelier Dat Le's selections from the distinctive Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. The Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner in the cozy Hearth Room on June 11 will introduce patrons to "the world's finest bourbon" with a tasting and four-course dinner from executive chef Neal Cox. The Houstonian is also bringing back its popular Dinner and a Movie Date Nights with the beloved Top Gun on June 18. Guests will feel safe with distanced seating and savor a three-course meal with wine pairings while taking in the classic summer movie on big screens in the hotel’s Grande Ballroom.
As The Houstonian is ideally located, the hotel provides complimentary transportation for hotel guests with advance reservations, to-and-from wonderful places and attractions within a 3-mile radius of the hotel and provides a printable Attractions Map for guests. For more information and reservations please see www.houstonian.com or call 713-680-2626.
Photos available here.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and it consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social gatherings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception area and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio opened as part of The Houstonian Complex in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.
