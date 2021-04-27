Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,544 in the last 365 days.

Hospital Foundation launches wearable ‘VACCINATED’ merchandise

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With vaccinations shifting into high gear, the Grand River Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the Canadian release of the VACCINATED. Collection - wearable merchandise for individuals to declare their commitment to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and support herd immunity.

“We know there are strong emotions around the vaccine rollout, and we also believe that many are keen to show their support of Canada’s vaccination program and the science behind it,” explains the Foundation’s President & CEO, Paul McIntyre Royston. “The collection is a testament to our path to celebrate the beginning of the end of COVID-19.”

From wristbands and masks, to a hat, buttons and stickers, are all available as part of the new collection that promotes its wearer as vaccinated. Acknowledging that Canadians are eager to be vaccinated as quickly as possible, the collection also features products that include reversible masks and wristbands that can be “switched” from a pre to post-vaccination status.

All proceeds support building a world class health system, that requires public methods of funding. Because the Care. Never. Stops.

VACCINATED. Products can be purchased on www.illbevaccinated.ca and photos of products are attached.

For more information, please contact:
Angela Olano, Director, Community Engagement & Marketing
Grand River Hospital Foundation
519 581 8796
angela@grhf.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac1a447b-e1f4-4351-abfa-694441a93a6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/024e7ca4-3333-427b-b115-90f7ea93ffdb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e0e4633-85e4-416b-8dad-89b8a1d578ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2cb4bd9-acbc-4891-b7c5-918cbd50d78a


Primary Logo

Reversible VACCINATED. / I'll be VACCINATED. Mask

Reversible VACCINATED. / I'll be VACCINATED. Mask
Reversible VACCINATED. / I'll be VACCINATED. Wrist Band

Reversible VACCINATED. / I'll be VACCINATED. Wrist Band
VACCINATED. Hat

VACCINATED. Hat
I'll be VACCINATED. Button

I'll be VACCINATED. Button

You just read:

Hospital Foundation launches wearable ‘VACCINATED’ merchandise

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.