Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,545 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC for a guided birding hike at Springfield Nature Center on May 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In spring, Missouri’s bird world is full of brightly colored males courting females with a variety of mating calls.

People can look, listen, and learn about area birds on May 13 at a bird hike guided by Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The hike, which will be from 9-10:30 a.m., will be along the nature center’s trails and will be led by MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt. She will discuss the variety of birds that migrate through southwest Missouri in spring and which of those species can be seen and heard along the nature center’s three-mile network of trails.

Participants in the May 13 program should bring binoculars and water, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. COVID precautions will be in effect, which means people will be asked to socially distance and people who are feeling ill should not attend the workshop.

This program is limited to 15 people, so pre-registration is required. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177124

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People can get information on this and other upcoming nature center programs by calling 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Join MDC for a guided birding hike at Springfield Nature Center on May 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.