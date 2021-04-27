Join MDC for a guided birding hike at Springfield Nature Center on May 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In spring, Missouri’s bird world is full of brightly colored males courting females with a variety of mating calls.

People can look, listen, and learn about area birds on May 13 at a bird hike guided by Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The hike, which will be from 9-10:30 a.m., will be along the nature center’s trails and will be led by MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt. She will discuss the variety of birds that migrate through southwest Missouri in spring and which of those species can be seen and heard along the nature center’s three-mile network of trails.

Participants in the May 13 program should bring binoculars and water, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. COVID precautions will be in effect, which means people will be asked to socially distance and people who are feeling ill should not attend the workshop.

This program is limited to 15 people, so pre-registration is required. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177124

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People can get information on this and other upcoming nature center programs by calling 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.