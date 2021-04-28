Dino Tomassetti Jr Supports Big News in NYC Construction Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction industry expert Dino Tomassetti Jr recently announced that he is a major proponent of New York City’s plan to restart capital construction projects valued at $17 billion to further promote the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomassetti from Asset Realty & Construction Group said New York City plans to allow 1,7000 projects to begin as part of a reboot that will allow construction professionals, engineers, and architects to begin working again following a year of lockdowns. According to Tomassetti, the reboot will also enable women-owned and minority-owned contractors, as well as small construction companies, to restaff in New York City.

The projects that will be completed in the municipality’s five boroughs include the following:

• The construction of affordable housing

• A project emphasizing roadway safety, called the Vision Zero Initiative

• Large library projects

• Increasing school capacity throughout overcrowded and underserved districts

• Projects related to climate change and coastal resiliency

• Parks

• The upgrading, replacing, and repairing of the city’s wastewater/sewer management infrastructure

Tomassetti mentioned that Lorraine Grillo, the recovery senior advisor to De Blasio, will be the driving force behind New York City’s capital construction and economic recovery efforts. Having worked with the city’s authority on school construction for nearly three decades, Grillo possesses extensive experience in the areas of capital project management and budget oversight. For example, she has successfully coordinated nearly 4,000 capital projects over the course of her career. In addition, she has managed budgets totaling $28 billion, according to Tomassetti.

All in all, the future of New York City looks bright thanks to the capital improvements that are underway throughout The Big Apple, according to Dino Tomassetti.

