Claudia Wagner New Partner-President of Strategy & Content at Multimedia National Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multimedia National Agency welcomes Bloomberg Alumni Claudia Wagner as President of Strategy and Content. Claudia will be responsible for the company’s podcast strategy, content partnership and sales. Claudia was at Bloomberg for over 20 years and oversaw affiliate marketing in the US, Latin America and EMEA region while based in London. Throughout her tenure at Bloomberg, she also had the opportunity to oversee Bloomberg’s Television and Radio division which led her to Director of Strategic Partnerships in Latin America working with some of the largest companies in media. Claudia will report directly to CEO Jose Villafañe and work with the executive team and President of Sales Bill Blake to enhance the company’s position in the national sales arena and lead expansion into podcasting, social media and digital audio opportunities.
I welcome Claudia to our team, and I know her experience, passion and knowledge will elevate our products for Advertisers and station clients, Said Jose Villafañe CEO of MNA. In order to compete with other agencies and sales organizations we need digital to be part of our strategy. While our primary focus is Radio; digital audio, social media and podcasting are complimentary extensions that are proven to enhance media buys and serve as an additional touch point to audiences that advertisers and brands are trying to reach, added Mr. Villafañe.
As I explore my next work opportunity, I realize that working with Jose and the MNA team was an ideal proposition and smart move for my career. The company’s philosophy and strategy for growth is solid and I see the unlimited verticals where we can grow, said Claudia Wagner. Jose is all about people first, work ethic and Love what you do, added Ms. Wagner.
Multimedia National Agency is a media management firm focused on national television, radio and cable sales serving as an extension to local media station's teams. MNA is built on dedicated teams of NSMs and experts who provide knowledge and information across sales, content, consumer insights, and campaign analytics. Their team of experts prides themselves in delivering fast, professional and aggressive service to station partners. The company structure provides clients with focus on local sales and programming by offering premium national service to stations, rep firm and brands.
Contact
Sales: Bill Blake at Bill@mmnaa.com
CEO: Jose Villafañe at Jose@mmnaa.com
Websiste: www.mmnaa.com
Bill Blake
I welcome Claudia to our team, and I know her experience, passion and knowledge will elevate our products for Advertisers and station clients, Said Jose Villafañe CEO of MNA. In order to compete with other agencies and sales organizations we need digital to be part of our strategy. While our primary focus is Radio; digital audio, social media and podcasting are complimentary extensions that are proven to enhance media buys and serve as an additional touch point to audiences that advertisers and brands are trying to reach, added Mr. Villafañe.
As I explore my next work opportunity, I realize that working with Jose and the MNA team was an ideal proposition and smart move for my career. The company’s philosophy and strategy for growth is solid and I see the unlimited verticals where we can grow, said Claudia Wagner. Jose is all about people first, work ethic and Love what you do, added Ms. Wagner.
Multimedia National Agency is a media management firm focused on national television, radio and cable sales serving as an extension to local media station's teams. MNA is built on dedicated teams of NSMs and experts who provide knowledge and information across sales, content, consumer insights, and campaign analytics. Their team of experts prides themselves in delivering fast, professional and aggressive service to station partners. The company structure provides clients with focus on local sales and programming by offering premium national service to stations, rep firm and brands.
Contact
Sales: Bill Blake at Bill@mmnaa.com
CEO: Jose Villafañe at Jose@mmnaa.com
Websiste: www.mmnaa.com
Bill Blake
Multimedia National Agency
Bill@mmnaa.com