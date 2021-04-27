Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,547 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS and Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem Derby Dr

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Dominic Costa                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Upon Troopers arrival the operator was identified as Dominic Costa. Investigation revealed Costa to have a criminally suspended license. Costa was taken into custody without incident. Before searching Costa, he threw multiple pills on the ground. Costa was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released to Northern State Correctional for detox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.