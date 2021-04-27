Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS and Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A501299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem Derby Dr

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Dominic Costa

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Upon Troopers arrival the operator was identified as Dominic Costa. Investigation revealed Costa to have a criminally suspended license. Costa was taken into custody without incident. Before searching Costa, he threw multiple pills on the ground. Costa was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released to Northern State Correctional for detox.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

