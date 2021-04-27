Derby Barracks / Criminal DLS and Possession of a Controlled Substance
CASE#: 21A501299
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 1738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem Derby Dr
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Dominic Costa
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Upon Troopers arrival the operator was identified as Dominic Costa. Investigation revealed Costa to have a criminally suspended license. Costa was taken into custody without incident. Before searching Costa, he threw multiple pills on the ground. Costa was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released to Northern State Correctional for detox.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
