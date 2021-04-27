Registration Closing Soon for Maine C3 Virtual Career Fair – Register Your School NOW

The Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative (Maine C3) in partnership with ACTEM and Educate Maine are offering a statewide virtual career fair from May 17-21, 2021 for all Maine students in grades 9-12. During the ME Virtual Career Fair, numerous thirty-minute sessions will be offered on the secure, online conference platform Hopin. Each session will be moderated by a school-based education professional and feature a live speaker followed by a question and answer period. Students will not be on video during the sessions and can ask questions via a monitored live chat. Sessions will run during the school day and into the evening.

The registration deadline is April 30, 2021. Schools are reminded and encouraged to register as soon as possible since the deadline is approaching:

Don’t miss this opportunity! There are currently about 100 businesses confirmed and they are all very excited to talk to Maine students!

For more information about the virtual career fair or to contact a Maine C3 Planning Team member, go to the ME Virtual Career Fair website.