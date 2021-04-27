Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,550 in the last 365 days.

Registration Closing Soon for Maine C3 Virtual Career Fair – Register Your School NOW

The Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative (Maine C3) in partnership with ACTEM and Educate Maine are offering a statewide virtual career fair from May 17-21, 2021 for all Maine students in grades 9-12. During the ME Virtual Career Fair, numerous thirty-minute sessions will be offered on the secure, online conference platform Hopin. Each session will be moderated by a school-based education professional and feature a live speaker followed by a question and answer period. Students will not be on video during the sessions and can ask questions via a monitored live chat. Sessions will run during the school day and into the evening.

The registration deadline is April 30, 2021. Schools are reminded and encouraged to register as soon as possible since the deadline is approaching:

Don’t miss this opportunity! There are currently about 100 businesses confirmed and they are all very excited to talk to Maine students!

For more information about the virtual career fair or to contact a Maine C3 Planning Team member, go to the  ME Virtual Career Fair website.

 

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Registration Closing Soon for Maine C3 Virtual Career Fair – Register Your School NOW

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.