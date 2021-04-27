Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, April 26, 2021, in the 1200 Block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:17 pm, the suspect was harassing customers, in front of an establishment, at the listed location. An employee of the establishment attempted to intervene when the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the employee. The suspect was apprehended by responding members.

On Monday, April 26, 2021, 43 year-old James Holston, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).