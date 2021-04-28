Passing the love of writing down to the next generation. Immortal Hearts Trilogy is a mother and son's series debut

When Jak Collins asked his mother Georgia Beyers to co-Author a book, the result was the start of an Urban Fantasy series that that will appeal to all ages.

AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- How likely is it that children will show an interest in the work their parent does? Facebook Research sampled 5.6M parent-child pairs, and the research showed that the probability of a child's occupation varies by occupation. With this in mind, whilst Jak Collins runs his own businesses as a professional Photographer in Perth, Western Australia, what Jak does share with his mother Georgia Beyers, is a love for writing. It is likely that this interest came from Georgia writing her own story books for her three children when they were young and reading to them every night.Georgia Beyers knew she would be a published Author from a young age, entering every writing contest at school, scooping up prizes here and there. Later in life, Georgia wrote a middle-grade book of her own, Pumkiniah the Brave, which sold very well throughout the United States, earning her an award. Residing in Australia, Georgia wanted her fellow Australian readers to enjoy the story of a tooth fairy who loses her job to a hobgoblin. So with a little rebranding, the book has just been released with a new title: The Key to the Dark Circle, The Adventures of Ziggy Bean.Like many other books of its kind, The Key to the Dark Circle opens the world of fantasy and magic to boys and girls with an age range of 8 - 12 years. Parents will love how Ziggy Bean demonstrates resilience to get past life's struggles, saving the entire ethereal world - whilst making new friends along the way. Ziggy Bean is the sort of fairy-tale every parent would want their child to read, because the story is filled with metaphors that teach children how to deal with adversity.Once a child falls in love with the alternate reality that Fantasy offers, it becomes a genre that is hard to pass up at any age. Subsequently, the fanbase for Fantasy is huge, especially among teenagers and adults.Fortunately, Jak Collins and Georgia Beyers new series Immortal Hearts Trilogy is ready to set the world on fire for Young Adult readers. The first book Immortalily Rise was released 1 March 2021. Book #2: Immortalily Rage is due for release mid-year, with the third book anticipated to be available end of 2021.Immortalily Rise is about Lily Du Plessis, a teenager approaching her eighteenth birthday. It has all the sweetness and heartache of any normal teenage life with the addition of the supernatural forces at play who will do anything to stop her reaching her true potential, and the outcome could mean the difference between life and death.Blending two generations, co-Authors Georgia and Jak write an Young Adult urban fantasy series with so much potential it could become a best-seller. Both Authors are so complimentary of each other and value the strengths each one brings to the writing process. Georgia with her literacy and story-telling mastery and Jak, not only with his relatability to the young adult audience, but a talent for the creative flair.Immortalily Rise can be purchased from Amazon, Booktopia, Barnes & Noble and other online bookstores and is available in Kindle and print formats.