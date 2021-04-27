Georgia’s Fastest-Growing Soccer Club Affiliates with United Futbol Academy and Announces Try-Out Dates
Registration opens May 1 for recreation travel soccer teams
What we created over the last four years has been magical, and we are continuing that magic for players in our area through this affiliation.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fastest-growing soccer club in Georgia has rebranded after their affiliation with United Futbol Academy, the top club in the Southeastern United States. The newly named program, UFA Metro Atlanta, hosts more than 1,000 members with successful teams at every level of academy and select. The recreation soccer program will serve players in the Chamblee, Ga. and Brookhaven, Ga. area.
— UFA Metro Atlanta Executive Director Jon Akin
Formerly known as Brookhaven FC, UFA Atlanta-Metro will keep their leadership structure, facilities, and neighborhood feel while enhancing each offering provided to all members. For four years, the club has built a strong reputation for player development and fair play.
“What we created over the last four years has been magical, and we are continuing that magic for players in our area through this affiliation,” said UFA Metro Atlanta Executive Director Jon Akin. “As a scout for the U.S. National Soccer Team, I have seen the level of professionalism of the UFA organization, and this is a great next step for our club and our membership.”
Tryout registration opens May 1. For children born from 2008-2013, tryouts will be held May 24 through May 26. For children born 2003-2007, tryouts will be held June 1 through June 3. Registration for the recreational league begins in August.
More updates will be announced as the UFA team gears up for the 2021 season. Please use UFA’s social media handle @UFAMetroAtlanta on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news and scores. For more information visit metro.unitedfa.org.
