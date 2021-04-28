Wisp's Guide on Genital Herpes Symptoms Now Available Online

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth now has a guide on the symptoms for one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that its guide on genital herpes is now available online.

“Approximately 80 percent of carriers transmit herpes without knowing it,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz revealed that individuals can visit wisp's website to be informed through its guide about genital herpes symptoms, its cause, affected areas for men and women, treatment of symptoms, and more.

Genital herpes, Swartz noted, is an extremely common STD caused by the transmission of the Herpes Simplex Virus. Once infected, individuals will experience genital ulcers (outbreaks) for the rest of their lives.

The same virus causes both oral (cold sores) and genital herpes, but patients experiencing cold sores (HSV-1), for example, may never experience a genital outbreak (HSV-2) unless their genitals are directly exposed to an infected individual, such as through oral sex.

However, in both cases, the severity of outbreaks will change over a lifetime, with the initial episode generally being the most physically painful and emotionally difficult. Prescription medication makes managing genital outbreaks easy and effective. When taken at the earliest sign of symptoms, an outbreak can be all but non-existent.

A strange characteristic of a genital herpes outbreak is that symptoms tend to be more significant in women than men. Signs of a herpes outbreak include multiple blisters or ulcers around the genital areas that eventually pop and scab over. It is common for new blisters to appear after the first several days of an outbreak.

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

###

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

Contact Details:

2448 Great Highway, #9

San Francisco CA, 94116

United States