State launches Spanish language version of Missouri Vaccine Navigator

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched the Spanish language version of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. To further assist non-English speaking individuals, additional languages will be offered soon. All Missourians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those aged 16-17).

Approximately 750,000 Missouri residents are currently registered in Missouri Vaccine Navigator, which is powered by Qualtrics. The system allows individuals to register and schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by viewing vaccination events throughout the state.

In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Two of the vaccines currently authorized for use (Pfizer and Moderna) require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator also integrates with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for scheduling enables coordinators to quickly load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.

Once an individual is registered with Missouri Vaccine Navigator, the scheduling platform becomes available and can be accessed as often as needed or until vaccination is achieved.

Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.

COVID-19 vaccines are completely free for everyone in the U.S. Get the facts at MOStopsCovid.com.

To help share this resource, the below announcement has been translated into Spanish with the assistance of our partners at the Office of the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City.

Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator, a tool that helps you schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, is now available in Spanish—with more languages coming soon! All Missourians over the age of 16 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Register with the Vaccine Navigator to find events all around Missouri.

El Navegador de Vacunas de Missouri, una herramienta que lo ayuda a programar una cita para obtener la vacuna COVID-19, ya está disponible en español ¡Próximamente estará disponible en más idiomas! Todos los habitantes de Missouri mayores de 16 años ahora son elegibles para recibir la vacuna COVID-19. Regístrese usando el Navegador de Vacunas de Missouri para encontrar eventos en todo Missouri.

