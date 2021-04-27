ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports March 31, 2021 Quarterly Earnings of $1.0 Million, or $0.15 per Common Share, as Compared to a Loss of $95 Thousand, or $0.01 per Common Share for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NET INTERST MARGIN IMPROVES TO 3.48% FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 COMPARED TO 3.02% FOR THE COMPARABLE 2020 QUARTER.



NEWBURGH, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced net income of $1.0 million, or $0.15 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $95 thousand, or $0.01 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was largely driven by a $1.3 million increase in net interest income and a $561 thousand decrease in loan loss provision compared to the 2020 period. The increase in net interest income was primarily impacted by a $612 thousand decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings as the weighted average cost decreased to 0.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 1.49% for the comparable 2020 quarter. This was further enhanced with a $666 thousand increase in interest income largely driven by the recognition of loan fees on Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (SBA PPP) loans originated throughout 2020 and into 2021. In addition, the decrease in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to the encouraging performance of the Bank’s loan portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank experienced positive results from its loan forbearance program initiated under the CARES Act in early 2020 to assist borrowers to meet challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank had provided a total of $2.8 million for loan losses during 2020 due to the potential credit impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in net interest income discussed above for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 resulted in an improvement to the net interest margin increasing to 3.48% from 3.02% for the comparable 2020 period. This increase resulted primarily from and $59.6 million increase in average non-interest bearing deposits coupled with a $1.5 million decrease in average interest bearing deposits together with a declining interest rate environment quarter over quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Philip Guarnieri stated, “We are very pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2021. Our successes with the SBA PPP loans have been tantamount to increasing deposit relationships that has helped the Bank to increase market share. To date the Bank has originated over $110 million of these loans and demand deposits have increased by $65 million in one year’s time. Further, additional relationships developed from local bank consolidation has further given us the ability to increase demand deposits, improve the Bank’s net interest margin and to generate a strong return on shareholders’ equity of 11.4%.”

President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Sperzel stated, “The Bank’s core earnings have shown consistent improvement over the last four quarters.” Mr. Sperzel continued, “We feel the Bank has successfully navigated through the roughest period to date of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts taken early on to stress test the loan portfolio and develop an allowance for loan loss strategy to bolster reserves for the uncertainty created by the pandemic have paid off. Of the $124 million of loans originally placed on forbearance, only $6 million remain. The Bank has built loan loss reserves from the stress testing process and has maintained those levels while continuing to provide additional reserves in the normal course of business. The Bank is working closely with borrowers still feeling the impact of COVID-19 and continues to monitor the market as activities begin to return to pre-pandemic levels.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income of $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a loss of $95 thousand for the comparable period in 2020, representing an increase of $1.1 million.

Net income before taxes of $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a loss of $106 thousand for the comparable period in 2020, representing an increase of $1.4 million.

Net interest income of $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $3.1 million for the comparable period in 2020, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 41.9%

Origination of over $110 million of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans generating over $3.7 million in net fees to the Bank.

Loans, net of $458.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $368.9 million for the comparable period in 2020, representing an increase of $89.7 million, or 24.3%

Provision for loan losses of $390 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $951 thousand for the comparable period in 2020

Loan loss reserves as a percentage of total loans of 1.49% (1) as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2020.

as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2020. Total deposits of $395.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $339.5 million for the comparable period in 2020, representing an increase of $56.1 million, or 16.5%

Capital ratios of 9.7%, 15.7% and 16.9% for each of the Tier 1 Leverage ratio, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio and Total risk Based Capital ratio, respectively.



(1) Not including SBA PPP loans and other government guaranteed loans.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2010

Total assets at March 31, 2021, amounted to $528.0 million, representing an increase of $12.2 million, or 2.4%, from $515.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in assets consisted primarily of increase in total loans net of $29.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $17.2 million.

Loans receivable, net, increased $29.6 million, or 6.9%, to $458.6 million at March 31, 2021 from $429.0 million at December 31, 2020. Commercial loans, including taxi medallion and US government agency guaranteed loans, and commercial lines of credit increased $22.0 million, or 30.3%, from $72.5 million to $94.5 million. This increase was largely due to the Bank’s participation in the SBA PPP loan program. The Bank originated $49.3 million of these loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, while $28.8 million of loans originated in 2020 were paid off through the SBA forgiveness program. $81.3 million of SBA PPP loans are included in loans receivable at March 31, 2021. Commercial and multifamily real estate loans increased $7.1 million, or 3.9%, from $183.9 million to $191.0 million. Home equity and consumer loans decreased $116 thousand to $2.1 million at March 31, 2021. Residential real estate mortgage loans increased $2.1 million, or 1.2%, from $174.3 million to $176.4 million. Management continues to emphasize the origination of high quality loans for retention in the loan portfolio.

Deposits increased by $20.6 million to $395.6 million at March 31, 2021 from $375.0 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $38.0 million while interest bearing deposits decreased $17.4 million. Over this three month period the net deposit activity consisted mainly of increases in DDA and NOW accounts of $22.8 million, savings accounts of $5.0 million, money market accounts of $986 thousand, partially offset by decrease in certificates of deposit of $8.2 million, including brokered deposits of $3.1 million.

Borrowings decreased by $13.1 million to $77.5 million at March 31, 2021 from $90.7 million at December 31, 2020. Federal Reserve Bank PPPLF Advances decreased by $16.1 million while FHLB Advances increased by $3.0 million.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $980 thousand to $35.7 million at March 31, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings income of $1.0 million, partially offset by a decrease $35 thousand accumulated other comprehensive. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets increased to 6.8% at March 31, 2021 from 6.7% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share increased to $5.37 at March 31, 2021, from $5.22 at December 31, 2020.

ES BANCSHARES, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: $ 45,340 $ 62,533 $ 47,246 $ 60,147 Securities - Available For Sale 5,589 6,464 7,156 7,776 Securities - Held To Maturity - - - - Total Securities 5,589 6,464 7,156 7,776 Loans 464,291 434,417 431,770 434,556 Less: allowance for loan losses (5,709 ) (5,453 ) (5,168 ) (5,069 ) Loans, net 458,582 428,964 426,602 429,487 Premises and equipment, net 5,144 4,432 4,426 4,437 Other assets 13,363 13,381 9,874 9,903 Total Assets $ 528,018 $ 515,774 $ 495,304 $ 511,750 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and NOW deposit accounts $ 159,009 $ 136,227 $ 123,567 $ 134,623 Money market accounts 11,361 10,375 10,068 10,706 Savings accounts 142,958 137,964 128,447 124,473 Certificates of deposit 82,296 90,453 91,480 101,736 Total Deposits 395,624 375,019 353,562 371,538 Borrowings 77,538 90,659 98,042 98,042 Other Liabilities 19,171 15,391 9,298 8,369 Total Liabilities 492,333 481,069 460,902 477,949 Total Shareholders' Equity 35,685 34,705 34,402 33,801 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 528,018 $ 515,774 $ 495,304 $ 511,750

Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020



General. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized net income of $1.0 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $95 thousand, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Interest Income. Interest income increased to $5.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to a $780 thousand increase in loan interest income and partially offset by a decrease in interest income from securities of $68 thousand. The increase in loan interest income is largely due to the recognition of SBA PPP fee income.

The average balance of the loan portfolio increased to $452.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $371.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 while the average yield decreased from 4.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to 4.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average balance and yield of the Bank’s investment securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $5.7 million and 2.10%, respectively, as compared to an average balance of $14.0 million and a yield of 2.80% for the comparable quarter ended one-year earlier.

Interest Expense. Total interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by $612 thousand to $805 thousand from $1.4 million for the prior year period. Average balances of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $34.4 million to $342.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $308.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to increases in Federal Reserve Bank PPPLF Advances to fund SBA PPP loans. The average cost for those liabilities decreased to 0.95% from 1.85% for the same respective period one year earlier reflecting lower market interest rates.

The average balances of the Bank’s certificates of deposit portfolio decreased to $85.9 million at an average cost of 1.16% over the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $116.8 million at an average cost of 2.14% over the same quarter ended one-year earlier. Regular savings account average balances increased to $138.0 million, or $17.3 million, from $120.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These had an average cost of 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a cost of 1.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Average money market account balances increased $2.2 million to $11.0 million at an average cost of 0.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $8.8 million at an average cost of 0.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the average balance of the Company’s borrowed funds was $82.8 million with an average cost of 1.86%, as compared to $46.9 million and an average cost of 2.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was approximately $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $3.1 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Our average interest rate spread increased to 3.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from 2.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, while our net interest margin increased to 3.48% from 3.02%, over the same respective periods. These increases were primarily attributable to the decreased costs of deposits, and increased interest income on loans largely through SBA PPP fee recognition.



Provision for Loan Losses. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, management recorded $390 thousand provision for loan losses. Management records loan loss provisions based on historical loss experience and other qualitative factors. Comparatively, management recorded a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $951 thousand. The decrease in loan loss provision quarter over quarter is primarily due to higher provisions in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 resulting from the potential credit impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $173 thousand to $209 thousand as compared to $382 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a net decrease in gain on security sales of $194 thousand partially offset by an increase in loan fee income of $62 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $267 thousand when compared to the same quarter in 2020. The increases are primarily attributable to net increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $169 thousand, and compensation and benefits expense of $106 thousand.

Income Tax Expense. Income tax expense was $281 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $(11) thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

ES BANCSHARES, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter to

Date Quarter to

Date Year to

Date Year to

Date 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Total interest income $ 5,173 $ 4,507 $ 5,173 $ 4,507 Total interest expense 805 1,417 805 1,417 Net interest income 4,368 3,090 4,368 3,090 Provision for loan losses 390 951 390 951 Net interest income after provision for loan loss 3,978 2,139 3,978 2,139 Total non-interest income 209 382 209 382 Compensation and benefits 1,458 1,352 1,458 1,352 Occupancy and equipment 583 414 583 414 Professional fees 173 154 173 154 Data processing service fees 204 176 204 176 NYS Banking & FDIC Assessment 78 79 78 79 Other operating expenses 398 452 398 452 Total non-interest expense 2,894 2,627 2,894 2,627 Net Income (Loss) Before Taxes 1,293 (106 ) 1,293 (106 ) Provision for income taxes 281 (11 ) 281 (11 ) Net income (loss) 1,012 (95 ) 1,012 (95 )





Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total interest income $ 5,173 $ 4,783 $ 4,762 $ 4,736 Total interest expense 805 901 965 1,147 Net interest income 4,368 3,882 3,797 3,589 Provision for loan losses 390 600 480 750 Net interest income after provision for loan loss 3,978 3,282 3,317 2,839 Other non-interest income 209 159 144 100 Compensation and benefits 1,458 1,441 1,306 1,237 Occupancy and equipment 583 531 459 457 Professional fees 173 192 165 149 Data processing service fees 204 189 189 180 NYS Banking & FDIC Assessment 78 72 73 48 Other operating expenses 398 610 478 385 Total non-interest expense 2,894 3,035 2,670 2,456 Net Income Before Taxes 1,293 406 791 483 Provision for income taxes 281 94 175 111 Net income 1,012 312 616 372 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.05





ES BANCSHARES, INC. OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Asset Quality Allowance for Loan Losses $ 5,709 $ 5,453 $ 5,168 $ 5,069 Nonperforming Loans / Total Loans 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.42 % Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets 0.38 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.40 % ALLL / Nonperforming Loans 305.29 % 273.20 % 237.06 % 279.44 % ALLL / Loans, Gross 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.17 % ALLL / Loans, Gross (excl SBA PPP loans) 1.49 % 1.45 % 1.40 % 1.36 % Capital Shares Issue - Basic 6,648,320 6,648,320 6,648,320 6,648,320 Book Value per Share $ 5.37 $ 5.22 $ 5.17 $ 5.08 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 5.28 $ 5.13 $ 5.09 $ 5.00 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.67 % 9.70 % 9.07 % 8.59 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 15.67 % 15.47 % 14.23 % 13.87 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 16.92 % 16.73 % 15.49 % 15.12 % Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Profitability Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.12 % 3.80 % 3.90 % 3.88 % Cost of Avg. Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.09 % 1.34 % Net Spread 3.17 % 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.54 % Net Margin 3.48 % 3.08 % 3.11 % 2.94 % Return on Average Assets 0.79 % 0.24 % 0.49 % 0.30 % Return on Average Equity 11.43 % 3.57 % 7.17 % 4.39 %

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose any statements contained in this report that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares’, Inc. control. The forward looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date of this report. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

