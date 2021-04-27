Virsec Workload Protection Platform Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and NASPO ValuePoint Contracts

Application-Aware Solutions That Focus on Memory and Runtime Protection Deliver Robust Threat Mitigation to Public Sector Organizations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec, the industry leader in application-aware workload protection, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will help Public Sector organizations address the ever-evolving modern threat environment. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Virsec’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading application-aware workload protection solutions available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and the company’s reseller partners.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft because it expands the use and deployment of Virsec solutions in the Public Sector, a market that is primed for cybersecurity solutions that can no longer rely on antiquated technologies,” said Ray DeMeo, Founder and Senior Vice President, Public Sector Business, Virsec. “Together, we will provide our joint customers with differentiated, scalable solutions that provide a multi-layered defense that neutralizes advanced threats.”

Virsec provides the first and only application-aware workload protection platform that incorporates system integrity assurance, application control and memory protection into a single solution. Virsec stops advanced fileless and in-memory attacks that escape detection by conventional security tools. In addition, Virsec provides complete runtime protection across web, memory and host layers. Virsec’s patented technology maps the legitimate execution of all applications, file libraries, operating systems, processes and memory, so that any deviation from the norm is instantly detected, flagged as a potential threat and triaged.

“By partnering with Virsec, we are now able to provide the Public Sector with solutions designed to protect systems, services and data from today’s most advanced cybersecurity threats,” said Alec Wyhs, Manager of the Virsec Team at Carahsoft. "The context provided by Virsec’s platform also allows security professionals to pare down the volume of false positives and respond to true threats faster. We look forward to working with Virsec and our reseller partners to help the Public Sector strengthen their cybersecurity postures.”

Virsec’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Virsec Team at Carahsoft at (877) 213-3558 or Virsec@carahsoft.com.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec’s unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, in any environment. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com.

Contact:

Rhianna Daniels

603.591.7209

rdaniels@virsec.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com