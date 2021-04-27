/EIN News/ -- WISeKey in cooperation with Lexing Switzerland by Sebastien Fanti, to launch the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction of the Swatch Space Shuttle STS – 75, the first Swatch WristWatch on a spaceflight mission, connecting the watch with an orbiting satellite

The Swatch Space Shuttle STS – 75 will launch will be on May 18 and will include the connection of the historical Swatch with a satellite currently orbiting the earth. The satellite will send a unique Key encrypted by WISeKey that will generate the digital identity of the Swatch to be physically inserted on the watch box using a WISeKey Microchip. This operation will be done publicly during a webinar with space industry leaders that will witness the first evert NFT generated from the Space.

GENEVA, – April 27, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that it has joined forces with Sebastian Fanti to launch the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auction of the Swatch Space Shuttle STS – 75, the first Swatch WristWatch on a spaceflight mission.

In order to celebrate this event, Swatch manufactured 1100 Access To Space Access Swatches. 100 of the Access To Space Access Swatches were taken into space onboard of the American Space Shuttle flight STS-75. The Swiss astronaut, Claude Nicollier, will go into space wearing the Access To Space Access Swatch on his wrist. Claude Nicollier was a member of the first group of ESA astronauts selected in 1978. He joined Group 9 of NASA astronauts in 1980 for Space Shuttle training at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, where he was stationed until September 2005. From 1996 to 1998, he was Head of the Astronaut Office Robotics Branch.

The launch of the Swatch Space Shuttle STS – 75 is scheduled for May 18 and will include the connection of the historical Swatch with a satellite currently orbiting the earth. The satellite will send a unique Key encrypted by WISeKey that will generate the digital identity of the Swatch to be physical inserted on the watch box using a WISeKey Microchip. This operation will be done publicly during a webinar with space industry leaders that will witness the first evert NFT generated from the Space. WISeKey NFT capability uses a patented method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object, and corresponding computer program and storage device, as well as using the method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object of value. The method includes the steps of issuing a storage device, including a digital certificate of authenticity including encrypted information reflecting at least one characteristic unique to the physical object, checking, whenever required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity by use of a network computer, the network computer cooperating with the storage device and a validating or a certifying authority so as to output sensibly in real time the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity, and modifying , whenever required. More information about the patent can be found at - http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=8&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=wisekey&OS=wisekey&RS=wisekey



With a rich portfolio of more than 46 patent families, covering over 100 fundamental individual patents, and another 22 patents under review, WISeKey continues to expand its digital tangible asset protection technology footprint in various domains, including the design of secure chips, near field communication (NFC), development of security firmware and backend software, secure management of data, improvement of security protocols between connected objects and advanced cryptography.

WISeKey’s patented technology that already secures millions of objects (luxury products, expensive wine, jewelry, collector’s items, high end watches, art, etc.), now includes NFT applications backed by Digital Identification technology that secures, authenticates and proves ownership of digital and tangible assets. The combination of Digital Identification with NFT will be a game changer in proving ownership of digital tangible assets. Major brands are already creating and trading NFTs: Nike has used them to create digital shoes linked to real-world shoes while Louis Vuitton uses NFTs to track the provenance of luxury goods. This trend is likely to continue in 2021 as fashion embraces the trend towards representing physical assets in a digital form. Imagine an asset, such as a luxury watch or famous artwork that need to be authenticated, the NFT digital asset can be used to prove the ownership of the virtual and tangible object containing digitally signed information that is easily verifiable, making it impossible to replicate. With this technology creators can turn their products into NFTs for copyright ideas. The use of NFTs to verify identity involves turning physical objects into non-fungible tokens to avoid counterfeits.

