Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution Secures 25-Year Prison Sentence for Heroin Trafficker
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured a 25-year prison sentence against a drug trafficker after distributing heroin throughout Central Florida. The stiff prison sentence is the result of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into Cristian Reyes Rios. Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors provided legal assistance to the DEA during the course of the investigation and prosecuted Reyes Rios. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This convicted drug trafficker spent the better half of the last decade distributing dangerous drugs throughout our state—while Florida fought back against the deadly opioid crisis. I am proud of the work my Statewide Prosecutors have done in securing a lengthy prison sentence for this drug trafficker and hope this serves as a warning to anyone pushing dangerous and illegal substances in Florida. We will not stand idly by as you endanger the lives of Floridians.” According to the investigation, Reyes Rios obtained heroin from Central Florida suppliers and then subsequently distributed the heroin throughout the area. DEA first began tracking Reyes Rios in 2017. Through the investigation, DEA obtained multiple phone calls and text messages detailing Reyes Rios’ involvement in trafficking heroin in Volusia and Seminole counties. Over the course of nine months, Reyes Rios engaged in controlled buys monitored by DEA. In January 2018, DEA officials arrested Reyes Rios with more than 28 grams of heroin in possession during the time of the arrest. Prior to the arrest in this case, Reyes Rios served a three-year prison sentence for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. Upon completing the sentence in August 2016, the court system placed Reyes Rios on probation. Reyes Rios did not complete probation before committing the 2018 heroin offenses at the center of today’s sentencing hearing. Last month, a Seminole County jury convicted Reyes Rios following a four-day trial. The jury convicted Reyes Rios of seven felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic in heroin, 28 grams or more; along with multiple counts of trafficking in heroin and delivery of heroin. The Honorable Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit of Florida, today sentenced Reyes Rios to 25 years in prison. David Gillespie and Mary Sammon, Assistant Statewide Prosecutors in Attorney General Moody’s OSP, prosecuted the case. In addition to the prison sentence received, Reyes Rios is being fined $500,000.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution Secures 25-Year Prison Sentence for Heroin Trafficker
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.