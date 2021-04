Passionate advocates of serving all women and their families, all People of Color, the LGBTQ community and the Deaf and Blind.

Announcing EssentialRx™ Social Media Web Presence Completion” — MD Graham

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- EssentialRx™ is announcing it has completed its design and activated its social media and high-lighting its messaging. Requesting Media and Bloggers share links after understanding messaging and differentiation from other leaders in prescription discount space.It has taken EssentialRx™ months to organize and implement its strategic differentiation from the other leaders in the free prescription discount space.EssentialRx™ Social Media Posting, Messaging and DifferentiationEssentialRx™ will make posts on social media on topics such as its difference, encouragement, health, healthcare, fitness and subjects that may make life easier for its audience. Equalizing Access : EssentialRx™ free service is designed to equalize access and fairness by leveling the playing field for everyone and is committed to diversity, inclusion and serving everyone, where socioeconomic segregation and discrimination does not exist. A place where everyone is welcome. At EssentialRx™, everyone is recognized with dignity, respect and access.EssentialRx™ is a passionate advocate of and committed to serving Women, the Black, Hispanic, LGBTQI+ communities and the Deaf and Blind and their families. How Members Use the EssentialRx™ Card Free ServiceClick on the virtual card on the website , take a snapshot on your smartphone and save as a photo to show the pharmacy each time you are about to purchase your prescriptions for you and your family. Or, you may print.Website: www.essentialrx.discount/EssentialRx™ Blog RSS Feed: https://www.essentialrxblog.com/blog-feed.xml Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EssentialRx-106093341573912 Twitter: https://twitter.com/RxEssential Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/EssentialRx.1/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mgraham9995/essentialrx/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/essentialrx-discount/?viewAsMember=true #healthybody #healthylifestyle #healthymind #healthcare #fitness #health #women #LGBTQ #love #influencer