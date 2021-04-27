VAST Data Launches Federal Subsidiary and Bolsters Investment in the Public Sector Market

VAST Data Federal to Support Critical Government and Defense Missions with Universal Storage, A Simple, Scalable All-Flash System at Hard Drive Economics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today unveiled VAST Data Federal , a new subsidiary to support government and defense organizations in unlocking the full potential of their data and enabling applications of the future.



The launch of VAST Data Federal further extends the company’s presence in this market, having already closed over $25M in deals with various federal agencies including the U.S. National Institutes of Health. VAST also recently closed a $10M+ deal with a major U.S. Federal Agency to foster new discoveries with biological, population, and health data. With its Universal Storage platform, government organizations finally have a single flash-based storage system designed to meet the performance requirements of their most demanding applications, including computer vision and AI use cases, and the scalability to consolidate data centers onto a single VAST system.

VAST Data Federal is led by an experienced team with both defense and national security credentials including James Dean as President, who joins VAST after recently serving as Sales Director of National Programs at Cohesity, Randy Hayes as Vice President of Public Sector, who was promoted from the role of Director of Sales at VAST, and Steve Valimaki as Secretary, who recently held the position of Senior Systems Engineer at the company.

“From next-gen geospatial imagery to all-flash data lakes for cybersecurity, the public sector has already been an early adopter of our Universal Storage technology to unleash new insights, discoveries, and innovations from their growing datasets,” said Randy Hayes, Vice President of VAST Data Federal. “With VAST Data Federal, we are doubling down on our investment in the space by bringing in a team of experts with the proper credentials to further demonstrate to the market the performance, scale, and cost benefits associated with our Universal Storage platform.”

For more information on VAST Data Federal and the promise of Universal Storage in the government sector, please click here .

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data centric computing centers.

VAST Data Resources

Vastfederal.com

Vastdata.com

Twitter: twitter.com/VAST_Data

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/vast-data/

Youtube: youtube.com/VASTData

Careers @ VAST Data: vastdata.com/careers

Media Contact

Highwire PR for VAST Data

vastdata@highwirepr.com