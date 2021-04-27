DecisionHR Forms Strategic Partnership with HealthPass New York, Creates Competitive, Customizable PEO Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, Florida, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a nationwide full-service professional employer organization (PEO), today announced its strategic partnership with HealthPass to create the HealthPass NY PEO, a competitive and customizable benefits solution for small and medium-sized businesses in the New York Metro area.

Effective immediately, HealthPass is offering the HealthPass NY PEO, powered by DecisionHR, to clients across its downstate New York State network. The HealthPass NY PEO allows companies to provide tailored, flexible, and competitive benefit options to their employees.

“The HealthPass NY PEO presents a seamless one-stop solution for HealthPass clients that meets all of their HR needs, including competitive rates on workers’ compensation and health insurance,” said Peter Newman, President of DecisionHR. “Having DecisionHR as a trusted PEO partner to handle the administrative burden of managing HR and benefits gives valuable time back to these companies to focus on running their business.”

“We are thrilled to work with DecisionHR to bring the HealthPass NY PEO to the marketplace,” said Vincent C. Ashton, President and CEO of HealthPass. “Working with the HealthPass NY PEO allows employers to save money off their current benefits and focus on the growth of their business. Employers no longer have to worry about the liability related to handling time-consuming compliance and administrative burdens as they navigate through the new normal.”

Through the partnership with DecisionHR, HealthPass NY PEO clients receive access to SHRM Certified HR Professionals as well as expert guidance on wage and compliance issues.

About DecisionHR:

DecisionHR’s industry-leading benefits and HR solutions let small and medium-sized business owners focus on what’s truly important - running their business and boosting the bottom line. As a full-service professional employer organization (PEO), DecisionHR serves all 50 states and covers more than 30-thousand worksite employees across a wide range of industries. With 25 years in the business, DecisionHR assists its clients in the areas of payroll, workers’ compensation, human resources, and benefits. DecisionHR’s headquarters are located in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information about DecisionHR, visit https://decisionhr.com.

About HealthPass:

HealthPass offers small and medium-sized businesses in the greater NY area flexible and cost-effective alternatives to the traditional methods of providing employee benefits. Established in 1999, the HealthPass New York benefits exchange has empowered hundreds of thousands of employees to personally select their benefits from a menu of coverages based upon their unique needs and budgets. HealthPass has continually engaged new strategic partners to expand the available options, offering a choice of best-in-market solutions which now include the HealthPass NY PEO. Employers, employees and brokers who work with HealthPass benefit from a state-of-the-art enrollment and administrative platform, coupled with extensive personalized support from the HealthPass Service Team. For more information and to see why clients grade HealthPass with a 78 Net Promoter Score, visit https://healthpassny.com.

