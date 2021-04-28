Introducing EssentialRx™ - Free, Enhanced Prescription Discounts for All
EssentialRx™ serves everyone ages 18 and above and is a passionate advocate of serving women and their families, all People of Color, the LGBTQ community.
Introducing EssentialRx™ - Free, Enhanced Prescription Discounts for All”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing EssentialRx™ - Free, Enhanced Prescription Discounts for All
— MD Graham
Introducing EssentialRx™. EssentialRx™ serves everyone ages 18 and above and is a passionate advocate of serving women and their families, all People of Color, the LGBTQ community and the Deaf and Blind. EssentialRx™ is the only leading free prescription discount service that does not collect any personal information, maintaining user/members identities as anonymous; and does not collect or ask for names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers or any other identifying information.
www.essentialrx.discount/
Members save up to 80% on prescriptions and service is FREE for all individuals, couples and families, nationwide. Even if a member has insurance, she/he can save on out-of-network medications or even may pay less than your co-pay.
No App to Download
EssentialRx™ service is not an app. The EssentialRx™ virtual card on the website is simply saved on your smartphone as a photo to show the pharmacy each time you purchase your prescriptions.
Identities and Privacy are Protected
EssentialRx™ protects member’s identities by not collecting or asking for names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers or any other identifying information. Our members are anonymous, so all identities are fully protected. We also do not track any person from our website.
EssentialRx™ Demographics
EssentialRx™ is a passionate advocate of and committed to serving women and their families, all People of Color, the LGBTQ community and the Deaf and Blind. EssentialRx™ is a free prescription discount service committed to serving, acknowledging, recognizing and respecting women and the aforementioned communities. This is EssentialRx™’s cause and how it differentiates.
EssentialRx™ Social Mission
EssentialRx™ Social Mission is to make a positive impact on society and change people’s lives with kindness, respect and equalizing access to our free service that provides better prescription discounts for all individuals and families and being inclusive to the people who really need it.
EssentialRx™ is a company that openly recognizes and respects every single person. EssentialRx™ is a FREE Service for All and designed to save money. No one and no community is left behind.
This is EssentialRx™
https://essentialrx.discount/ | www.essentialrxblog.com
https://www.essentialrxblog.com/blog-feed.xml
Equalizing Access: There are millions of good people who still do not have access to serious prescription discounts. EssentialRx™ free service is designed to equalize access and fairness by leveling the playing field for everyone. A place where everyone is welcome. At EssentialRx™, everyone has dignity, everyone has respect and everyone has access.
How to Use the EssentialRx™ Card: Click on the virtual card, take a snapshot on your smartphone and save as a photo to show the pharmacy each time you are about to purchase your prescriptions. Or, you may print. You are cordially invited to use the card today!
Searching for your medications on EssentialRx™ is easy. Just go to the Menu at the top and click on “Drug Search/Pricing.” Type out your drug name and it will automatically ask for the quantity and your zip code and distance. Then, click “Get Price,” and it will list all pharmacies in that area, the Distance, the Brand Price and the Generic Price. Try it out! It is user-friendly.
www.essentialrx.discount/
Privacy Notice: As opposed to other services, EssentialRx™ is not an app and does not request your name, email address, phone number or any other form of identification and we do not track. We are only respectfully asking you and your family to use our free prescription discount card and tell your family, friends and social media connections about us.
Mark Graham
EssentialRx™
+1 281-468-2256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn