RESURFACING OF THE STATE ROUTE 28/322 BROOKVILLE INTERSECTION BEGINS NEXT WEEK

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming resurfacing project for the State Route 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County beginning May 3, 2021.

Intersection work will include overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of State Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of State Route 28 and State Route 322.

Heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of State Route 28, State Route 322, and Evans Street in the coming weeks. There will be a new traffic pattern beginning on May 3, 2021. Motorists traveling east on State Route 322 can access State Route 28 North using the Gerald Conner Bypass. Motorists traveling west on State Route 322 will not be affected. Please follow posted signs and delineations.

Thomas Construction, Inc. of Grove City, PA is the contractor for this $4.3 million project. Work is estimated to continue through the fall season.

PennDOT is alerting motorists to use caution in work zone areas.

The National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 26 – 30. Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers. However, work zone related changes in traffic patterns combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road user and worker safety in and around work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

