VARStreet Inc. invests heavily to enhance the performance of its VAR Business Management platform
VARStreet takes its next steps to improve the performance of its cloud-based software solution for the IT and office supplies resellers.
The team at VARStreet is working tirelessly to meet the changing needs of the SaaS platform users and with this newly-found company vision, we are all geared up to meet the demands of our users.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of the pandemic has seen a significant rise in the Global SaaS Platform users. The need for digital transformation has become more evident where more and more businesses are moving online to manage their business operations to increase the efficiency of their staff and reduce costs. Today businesses are depending more than ever before on SaaS applications and VARStreet is helping its users to migrate their mission-critical applications to the cloud-based platform. As end-users demand higher than ever levels of performance and productivity, VARStreet has worked on the necessary steps to ensure the scalable, reliable, and faster performance of the platform. VARStreet currently facilitates $10Bn+ worth of transactions annually and has worked with over 25,000 users from 5,000+ value-added resellers.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
These changes addressing the application performance include fresh software architecture where VARStreet has started migrating their major modules to Microservices architecture, database optimization, security implementation, and integration capabilities. This also includes a powerful server maintenance operation and optimization by the team. To be able to get ahead of potential performance issues before their end-users, VARStreet made a shift from traditional application performance management to digital experience management. This makes the requirement and need of the end-users the primary goal of helping the team build a customer-centric product that is rich in customer experience and has great performance.
Shiv Agarwal, the Director at VARStreet added, “The performance improvement activity has allowed us to reduce the software outage and slowdown issues significantly which has eventually boosted the operations of our end-users”. He also added, “The team at VARStreet is working tirelessly to meet the changing needs of the SaaS platform users and with this newly-found company vision, we are all geared up to meet the demands of our users.”
VARStreet’s cloud-hosted software solution addresses the business management needs of the IT and office supplies value-added resellers. The platform includes enterprise software features like product catalog integration with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TechData, Synnex, D&H, ScanSource, Essendant, etc., sales quoting software, B2B eCommerce platform, CRM software, procurement, and sourcing solution.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn