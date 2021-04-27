Cash Flow Market Size to Reach USD 2,144.4 Million in 2028 | Rapid Growth in e-Commerce Sectors and Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Finance Solutions are Key Growth Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

The Key players in Cash Flow market are Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cash flow market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth in e-commerce sectors and increasing adoption of cloud-based finance solutions owing to rising complexities in liquidity management.

Cash flow solution facilitate organizations to set financial goals, develop business plans, and analyze and monitor costs and revenue through early forecasting of market trends with the help of analytical tools. Advanced analytical tools help financial sector companies to gain a comprehensive view of customers’ requirements and current market trends, improve risk control by helping the business to get new insights into their system, transactions, customers, and business environments.

With increasing volume of data generated by organizations, need for processing raw data as actionable business information is rising is rising, which is expected to increase adoption of predictive analytics across various industries, and in turn boost revenue growth of the market in the coming years. Emerging IT solutions and applications also make operations more transparent so that institutions can detect internal or external fraudulent activity and identify past patterns to prevent future fraud.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cash flow market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cash flow management solutions in large banks to manage petty cash and bank account balances easily and quickly. Cash management solutions enable treasury management teams to manage their payment processes in a seamless manner, and helps to make effective finance decisions and reduce overhead costs. These solutions provide services such as image lockbox, automated clearing house receipt, and other various payable automation services, which in turn is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, Xero, which is a cloud-based accounting software, collaborated with one of the Canada’s largest national accounting, tax, and business consulting firms, MNP, which serves 150,000 small business customers. The objective behind this collaboration is to improve operations of small business owners by providing accountants across MNP’s 80+ offices in Canada with access to cloud accounting ledger and financial management tools anytime and on any device.

In August 2019, Anaplan, which is a business performance management software company, acquisition of Israeli-founded predictive marketing and sales analytics company Mintigo. The acquisition will allow Anaplan to embed and deepen predictive capabilities across its core HR, marketing, and sales applications. With the infusion of Mintigo's talent and technology, Anaplan will bolster its existing engineering talent and accelerate its ability to deliver on its product vision.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in regional market during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for cash flow solutions to maximize automation and digitization of high volume financial transactions for large and small and medium enterprises, and rise in demand for liquidity management solutions.

The Key players in Cash Flowmarket are Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap.

Emergen Research has segmented the cash flow market based on component, deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Solution Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Cloud On-Premises

Enterprise-Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) Large Enterprises SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028) IT & ITeS Banks Non-Banking Financial Corporation Construction & Real Estate Healthcare Retails & E-Commerce Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



