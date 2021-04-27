Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Six Months Results

/EIN News/ -- GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) (the “Company”) holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), today announced the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.



A Note to our Shareholders: The Bank is rallying back from the business disruptions of the COVID-19 outbreak as lobbies have reopened to the general public and the branches have seen an increase in loan applications and deposit accounts. While the Bank experienced a decrease in interest and fees throughout this fiscal year due to the pandemic, the decrease is expected to be temporary, and management is confident that its current liquidity and capital position is strong enough to rebound from any resulting negative budgetary pressure. Meanwhile, Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association remains dedicated to serving the needs of our communities and businesses in its partnership with Pursuit (formerly NYBDC) and once again offers PPP loans to those small business customers that are struggling financially due to virus restrictions. Staff continues to work diligently with customers to design a solution to meet their specific needs.

To supplement our second quarter financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we used the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Other Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (AEBIT), Adjusted Income Tax, and Adjusted Net Income. This financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool in financial and operational decision making and evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding from other operating income the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements held with FHLBNY, which fluctuates monthly and may not be indicative of our recurring operating results.

Company management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial reports when assessing current performance and while planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also assist with management’s comparisons to historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they help investors analyze the health of our business.

In light of a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures and evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Certain non-GAAP financial metrics related to adjustments to total liabilities and shareholder’s equity resulting from the exclusion of the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements held with FHLBNY have been omitted from this release as they are immaterially different from their relevant GAAP financial metrics as disclosed herein.

Financial and Operational Metrics

For the Quarter Ending For the Six Months Ending 03/31/21 03/31/20 03/31/21 03/31/20 Statement of Earnings (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Interest Income $ 1,116 $ 1,277 $ 2,277 $ 2,594 Interest Expense 89 134 198 271 Net Interest Income 1,027 1,143 2,079 2,323 Provision for Loan Loss 15 35 15 35 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Loss 1,012 1,108 2,064 2,288 Other Operating Income (Loss) 896 (1,371 ) 1,452 (767 ) Other Operating Expense 1,226 1,054 2,557 2,390 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 682 (1,317 ) 959 (869 ) Income Tax (Benefit) 117 (301 ) 152 (232 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 565 $ (1,016 ) $ 807 $ (637 ) Adjusted Statement of Earnings Interest Income $ 1,116 $ 1,277 $ 2,277 $ 2,594 Interest Expense 89 134 198 271 Net Interest Income 1,027 1,143 2,079 2,323 Provision for Loan Loss 15 35 15 35 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Loss 1,012 1,108 2,064 2,288 Other Operating Income (Expense) 896 (1,371 ) 1,452 (767 ) Deduct: Unrealized gain (loss) on swap agreement 682 (1,354 ) 917 (1,027 ) Adjusted Other Operating Income (Loss) (1) 214 (17 ) 535 260 Other Operating Expense 1,226 1,054 2,557 2,390 Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (1) 0 37 42 158 Income Tax (Benefit) 117 (301 ) 152 (232 ) Deduct: change in EBIT tax calculation per income adjustment 142 284 193 216 Adjusted Income Tax (Benefit)(1) (25 ) (17 ) (41 ) (16 ) Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 25 $ 54 $ 83 $ 174





(1) “Adjusted Other Operating Income”, “Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax”, “Adjusted Income Tax”, and “Adjusted Net Income” are non-GAAP measures. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.





Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands)

For the Quarter Ending: For the Six Months Ending: 03/31/21 03/31/20 03/31/21 03/31/20 Net Income (Loss) $ 565 $ (1,016 ) $ 807 $ (637 ) (Addback) Deduct: Unrealized gain (loss) on swap agreement 682 (1,354 ) 917 (1,027 ) Addback (Deduct): Change in EBIT tax calc. per income adj. (142 ) (284 ) (193 ) (216 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 25 $ 54 $ 83 $ 174

Net income: for year to date fiscal year 2021, after a $15,000 provision for loan loss, the Company reported a net gain of $807,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $(637,000), or $(0.30) per diluted share, in the first half of fiscal year 2020. The earnings resulted in an annualized return on average assets (net income divided by average assets), (“ROA”) and annualized return on average equity (net income divided by average equity), (“ROE”) increase from the March 2020 figure of -1.02% and -4.40%, respectively, to 1.29%, and 6.00%, respectively.

Adjusted net income for the six months ending March 31, 2021 decreased 52.30% to $83,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $174,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the six months ending March 31, 2020. The adjusted earnings resulted in an annualized ROA of 0.13%, a decrease from 0.28% at March 2020 fiscal year to date while the ROE decreased from 1.20% to 0.62% for the same period.

Net interest spread , the difference between the rate earned on interest-earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.67% at March 31, 2021 and 4.05% at March 31, 2020.

Total assets decreased by $430,000, or 0.33%, from $129.26 million at September 30, 2020 to $128.83 million at March 31, 2021. Securities available for sale increased by $820,000, or 4.01%, from $20.45 million to $21.27 million over the same period. Net loans decreased by $917,000 from September 2020 to March 2021. The Bank made a $15,000 provision for loan loss the first six months of fiscal 2021, a decrease from the $35,000 provision made in the same period of the 2020 fiscal year.

Deposits increased $3.52 million, or 3.86%, to $94.68 million at March 31, 2021 from $91.16 million at September 30, 2020. Advances from the FHLB decreased $3.0 million over this period, to zero.

Shareholders’ equity was $27.33 million at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 2.62% from the September 30, 2020 balance of $26.63 million. The Company’s book value was $13.45 per common share based on 2,383,608 shares issued and 2,031,377 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2021, the Company paid a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.12 per share to all shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has numerous interest rate swap agreements (“swaps”) with Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) as a means to hedge the cost of certain borrowings and to increase the interest rate sensitivity of certain assets. The accounting for changes in the fair market value of these swaps (unrealized gains or losses) is currently recognized in earnings as other operating income (loss). Activity in Fiscal year 2020 had resulted in an unrealized loss on the fair market value of these swaps due to a decline in longer term U.S. Treasury bond rates. This decline in the fair value of the swaps was considered temporary.

During the first half of Fiscal year 2021, the market value of the swaps rebounded, resulting in a total unrealized gain in market value of $917,000 for the first and second quarters. Management feels that by eliminating these fluctuations in market value from the GAAP statements, it is able to provide a more accurate picture of the Company’s financial and operational results.

While the swaps market value will fluctuate with long term bond rates and projected short-term rates, the Company has both the intent and ability to hold these swaps to maturity regardless of the changes in market condition, liquidity needs or changes in general economic conditions. Meanwhile, the Company continues to mitigate its interest rate risk through the agreements.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Other Operating Income We define Adjusted Other Operating Income as total non-interest earnings excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. Adjusted other operating income excludes from other non-interest income the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements.

Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax We define AEBIT as net income (loss) before income tax, excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. AEBIT excludes from total earnings before income tax the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements.

We have included AEBIT because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those related to operating expenses. Accordingly, we believe that AEBIT provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business as it removes the effect of certain non-cash items with variable unrealized gains and losses. AEBIT is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Income Tax We define Adjusted Income Tax as the income tax calculated from the adjusted earnings before income tax.

Adjusted Net Income We define Adjusted Net Income as net income less certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. Adjusted Net Income excludes the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements held with FHLBNY and the subsequent recalculation of associated income tax. Adjusted Net Income should be considered a supplement, and not a substitute for, net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company, headquartered in Gouverneur, New York, is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association. Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area of St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include among others, the impact of changes in market interest rates and general economic conditions, changes in government regulations, changes in accounting principles and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios. Therefore, actual future results may differ significantly from results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

