Darwin Automotive Brings F&I Software to Boat Dealers

Throughout the years, we have received numerous requests to bring our F&I platform to boat dealers, and finally the timing was right,”
— Phillip Battista, CEO of Darwin Automotive.
ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darwin Automotive (“Darwin”) announced today that its platform is now in the final stages of launching into the marine industry. After signing up OneWater Marine Inc, one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States, Darwin began the customization necessary to bring their cutting-edge F&I presentation software to boat dealers everywhere.

“We couldn’t be more excited to branch into the Marine sector,” said Phillip Battista, CEO of Darwin Automotive. “Throughout the years, we have received numerous requests to bring our F&I platform to boat dealers, and finally the timing was right. Certain nuances needed to be addressed for it to work. We didn't want to make the commitment to OneWater Marine unless we knew we could go all the way with a solution that could really make a difference.”

In addition to customizing the core software for boat dealers, as part of the project, Darwin finalized an integration with CDK’s Lightspeed Dealer Management System. “While boat dealers will be the first group with the option to enroll in Darwin’s solution, Powersports and RV won’t be too far behind,” Battista added.

About Darwin Automotive

Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 8,500 dealerships subscribed to its programs and is on track to deliver 8.5 million units on the platform for the year. For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: https://darwinautomotive.com.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states.

Jeff Stafford
Darwin Automotive
