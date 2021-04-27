Tanya Alteras Joins the Task Force Staff; Megan Zook Promoted
I look forward to collaborating with a distinguished group of industry leaders in making the promise of value-based payment and care delivery a reality.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Alteras has been appointed as a Senior Director with the Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations. Ms. Alteras brings a wealth of expertise on value-based payment issues from a variety of past positions, including most recently as a Principal Health Policy Analyst with MITRE Corporation. At MITRE, she also served for part of her tenure as Project Deputy for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation-sponsored Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network.
— Tanya Alteras, HCTTF Senior Director
“We are excited to have Tanya join the team and for what she will bring to serving our members,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “She is a recognized expert in value-based payment and care delivery who has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running.”
“I am thrilled to join an organization on the front lines of accelerating delivery system transformation,” said Tanya Alteras. “I look forward to collaborating with a distinguished group of industry leaders in making the promise of value-based payment and care delivery a reality.”
The Task Force also promoted Megan Zook to the role of Senior Associate. Over her two years with HCTTF, Ms. Zook has been instrumental in leading the organization’s communications platforms and capacities while supporting various work groups.
“Megan is a proven leader who has greatly enhanced HCTTF’s profile and social media engagement,” said Micklos. “Her focus and energy help make our engine run and we look forward to her taking on new challenges and opportunities.”
“It has been a great experience helping HCTTF grow its brand and social media reach,” said Megan Zook. “I look forward to building upon my skills to serve the HCTTF membership in additional ways.”
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. Learn more at www.hcttf.org.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • Apervita • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Doctor on Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Lamaze International • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Megan Zook
Health Care Transformation Task Force
5404708920 ext.
email us here