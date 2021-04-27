Optimi Health Finalizes Planned Build-Out of Mushroom Production and Research Facility

Awards contracts for interior finishing and technology installation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to offer an activity update at its 20,000 sq. ft. production and research facility in Princeton, British Columbia.



Optimi is advancing rapidly to final build-out of its two adjacent 10,000 square foot facilities which began construction in August of 2020. With the return of milder weather, final touches to exterior services, perimeter and access controls are well underway. The Company utilized the winter season to assess construction progress and to finalize a short list of contractors best suited for the critical interior layout. The entire process from engineering to tender process is now complete with all tenders graded through a fair percentile grading process including reference checks. For security purposes the tender winners’ names will be withheld but have met or exceeded the requirements per our engineering, responsiveness, and cost criteria.

All required building related permits have been obtained, and some materials have begun arriving onsite for inventory storage until required by the respective trades. Advanced HVAC equipment and controls, fire suppression, and 700kw backup electrical power systems have been contracted and are, or soon will be in transit to Princeton. Security systems play a major role to meet regulatory compliance for the companies stated goal to produce both functional and psychoactive mushroom products in-house. Perimeter intrusion detection incorporates a “smart” fence consisting of a robust chain-link fencing system which in conjunction with an integrated camera system and fence disturbance sensors, combines with wireless gate access including contact sensors and magnetic locks controlled by dual verification card readers and video intercom stations.

Agricultural production will be enhanced through the professional installation of an advanced Argus control system which provides software and hardware features such as secured local and remote connections, multiple user profiles, real-time monitoring and alarming of all critical environmental and system parameters, data recording, graphing, logging, exporting and data import for climate simulation, in a user-friendly, scalable control environment specifically designed for horticulture.

In addition, and in accordance with Health Canada protocols, the facility will include a Region III, Level 8 product vault with a projected capacity to initially secure a licensed 50kg of Psilocybin with the ability, subject to future licensing, to easily scale up to a maximum allowable level 8 capacity of 1,250kg. The company, in accordance with the respective physical security directives, has developed a comprehensive security plan and assigned responsibility for 24/7 management to its chief of security. This includes facility-wide personnel verification and tracking, intrusion or emergency notifications, CCTV monitoring and video archive of all secure areas, and further includes active response coordination with local emergency, fire and police services located nearby.

City of Princeton, Director of Economic Development, Mr. Gary Schatz notes, “I am excited to welcome Optimi Health into the Town of Princeton Industrial Park. The addition of such a cutting-edge company will help to further diversify the Princeton Economic landscape and create quality employment opportunities for our community. Optimi Health’s investment into the town is another example of the renaissance the Town of Princeton is experiencing and fits perfectly into the Town’s overall revitalization strategy. In my opinion they are doing an excellent job introducing this alternative business venture into our community and we are pleased to have them as a member of our business community.”

Optimi Health COO and Director, Bryan Safarik comments, “Activities are moving ahead rapidly, and every day brings us another step closer to moving in and getting to work. We are extremely excited by the interest in our venture and pleased by the response to our commitment to all-natural products. We aim to become the leading supplier of natural mushroom-based goods to the health & wellness community, as well as a future developer of clinically proven therapeutic psilocybin formulations for discerning users who understandably prefer a non-synthetic solution for what are very personal care solutions. Mental health care options are going to change with the advent of innovative products, and we believe the finest products come from nature – naturally. We are passionate about delivering the best and we plan to build our brand based on that. This is what this entire facility in Princeton is dedicated to, and we are committed to a plan of action designed to deliver a simple outcome; the very finest Canadian made and naturally optimized mushroom products available.”

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

